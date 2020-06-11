First call guitarist Larry Campbell isn’t letting coronavirus stop his creative flow. After recovering from the virus in April, the former Bob Dylan and Levon Helm multi-instrumentalist has jumped back into playing music, creating wonderful mood pieces on the Facebook page he shares with his wife and musical partner Teresa Williams.

Using the ‘Campbell Shelter in Place Orchestra’ name, the pair have performed several songs together over the past few weeks, including the Rev. Gary Davis blues number “Let Us Get Together,” “Dixie Howdown” by Jesse McReynolds and the Paul Barrere-era Little Feat song “Missing You.”

Campbell’s latest performance is a solo outing. The multi-instrumentalist pulls out all the stops, taking a stab at a 16th century Scottish folk song entitled “Flowers of the Forest.” In the Zoom-style video, he performs all instruments, coaxing a peaceful beautiful melody on a dropped tuned acoustic guitar for the first half of the song, before adding violin, harmonium, bouzouki and bass.

Campbell dedicated the song to his friend “John Head, over there in England, in memory of his lovely wife Mary, who we lost a few months ago. She was an inspiration for many people.”