George Michael’s Mixed Feelings on Wham’s “Last Christmas” Revealed: “He Was Always Slightly Upset”

With every passing holiday season, “Last Christmas” solidifies its legacy as a Christmas classic. However, Wham’s George Michael always had mixed feelings about the song and its lasting appeal.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Michael’s former manager former manager Simon Napier-Bell, Michael realized acutely that the song would be his legacy. At the same time, Michael wanted the song to be successful, but he also attempted to move past it as well.

“He was always slightly upset by the fact [that] he naggingly knew it was the best thing he ever wrote,” Napier-Bell told the Telegraph. “George, above all, really wanted to be remembered as a great songwriter. And I think at the bottom of his mind … it was rather annoying that the song he got so perfect was a Christmas song.”

George Michael Wanted “Last Christmas” to Be No. 1

Michael’s dream of the song reaching No.1 status sadly never happened during his life. However, the song finally had its day in the sun, reaching the top of the charts in the United Kingdom this year. Andrew Ridgeley spoke about what the accomplishment would mean to Michael.

“[George] said that he wrote ‘Last Christmas’ with the intention of writing a Christmas No. 1,” he told Official Charts. “It’s mission accomplished! George would be beside himself [that] after all of these years, [we’ve] finally obtained [it].”

Both artists had been immensely disappointed in 1984 when upon release, “Last Christmas” failed to beat Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas.” It’s something that both artists struggle with.

“In our opinion, it was nailed-on,” Ridgeley said. “Had it not been for Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ it probably would’ve been No. 1. Thwarted for many years subsequent to that — the perennial bridesmaid — over recent years it seems it’s become part of the fabric of Christmas for a lot of people.”

Ridgeley knows Michael, whom he affectionately refers to as Yog, would be pleased.

“Christmas No. 1 has been a long-held ambition for Yog and I,” Ridgeley told Official Charts.“And for the fans, too. It’ll mean a lot to Wham!’s legacy — it’s the crowning glory. ‘Last Christmas’ was conceived as a Christmas No. 1. Lofty ambitions, but Yog set lofty ambitions for himself as a songwriter. Our fans will have a real sense of achievement and pride in the fact it’s become Christmas No. 1.”

[Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]