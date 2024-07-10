Watch: American Songwriter Teams Up With PRS Guitars and Larry Fleet for Pre-CMA Kickoff Party

Paul Reed Smith Guitars and American Songwriter teamed up for a CMA Fest kick off party on June 5. With the help of singer-songwriter Larry Fleet, the two companies jump-started country music’s biggest week.

“We were thrilled to partner with American Songwriter to host an intimate gathering with music industry professionals to kick off CMA Fest last week,” Bev Fowler, Director of Artist and Community Relations at PRS says. “Larry Fleet has been a long-time endorser of PRS Guitars and we wanted to showcase his talent as a gifted singer and songwriter. The power of music was amplified through his voice and guitar, captivating all who attended.”

Paul Reed Smith (PRS) Guitars, launched in 1985, fulfilling the namesake’s dream of making guitars for a living. Today, the company makes guitars with unsurpassed technology and are loved by musicians the world over-including Fleet.

Fleet, a Tennessee native, spoke about his love for PRS during the kick off party. After having his PRS acoustic guitar signed by one of his idols, Willie Nelson, Rich Hannon (PRS Artist Relations & Development) immediately sent him another guitar to replace it, he told the audience.

Prior to landing his record deal, Fleet worked blue-collar jobs to fund his music career. Since earning his break, Fleet has wowed the country community with endearing lyrics, relatability, and unforgettable hooks.

On top of his own, lauded catalog, he notably penned Morgan Wallen’s “Man Made a Bar.”

“Music and hard work have been the backbone of my life,” Fleet tells American Songwriter. “Writing songs about that comes naturally, and getting to share them with the folks who’ve found us and listened along is something I cherish every time we step on stage.”

At the PRS and American Songwriter event, Fleet took the audience through the highlights from his career so far while playing his PRS SE T40E acoustic. The tone of the PRS acoustic proved why they are a leading guitar maker. Fleet performed renditions of “Where I Find God” and “25-8” that were impossible to look away from. His lyrics were particularly touching for anyone from a blue collar background-which is a goal of Fleet’s.

“Thank you to everyone for caring about the songs I continue to write for blue collar people like me – it means more than you’ll ever know,” he says.

Find more information on PRS Guitars, here. Find opportunities to catch Fleet on the road this summer, here.

Photo Credit: American Songwriter