Watch: Elton John, Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee Perform at Dodger Stadium for Farewell Show

Elton John played his last American show at Dodger Stadium last night (Nov. 20). Given that his first run of concerts at the Los Angeles venue was so iconic, John brought out a host of famous friends to help wave him off: Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee.

The show, broadcast live on Disney+, saw Carlile and John take on “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” The song debuted in 1974 on John’s album Caribou and subsequently became a No. 1 hit. John and George Michael recorded a famous live duet of the track nearly 18 years after its release that was similarly lauded.

Elsewhere on the show, Kiki Dee joined John for their 1976 duet “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” Prior to last night, John hadn’t played the track live since 2016. The duo bounced along to the track last night with beaming smiles in tow.

While the first two duets celebrated the early days of John’s career, Dua Lipa came out for their collaborative track “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – which scored John his first Top 10 hit in 24 years. Check out fan-shot videos of the performances below.

Those with Disney+ can replay all the excitement back at a much higher quality. Find a link to the special, here.

“To feel the energy from the best fans, not only in Dodger Stadium again, but this time around the world from those watching live at home, will be truly extra special for me,” John said in a statement about the final Dodger Stadium show. “I’m thrilled to celebrate this momentous evening globally. I hope everyone feels the power and joy of performing on a stage as iconic as Dodger’s. Just like I did almost 50 years ago.”

John’s farewell tour started back in 2018 but was ultimately curbed by the pandemic. He picked the shows back up earlier this year and has dates slated through the summer of 2023.

