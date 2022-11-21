Lainey Wilson Debuts “Smell Like Smoke” on ‘Yellowstone’

The fifth season of Paramount’s smash hit Yellowstone is trucking right along, with the third episode premiering last night (Nov. 20). The latest installment of the series saw a surprise drop from Lainey Wilson with “Smell Like Smoke.” The devil-may-care track is now featured on Wilson’s latest album, Bell Bottom Country.

The fiery song tells the story of a woman who isn’t afraid of her own history or who she is today. She’s been through hell and has all the battle wounds to prove it – all of which she wears proudly.

She sings in the chorus, If I look a little drunk, it’s ’cause I drank some / If my neck’s a little red, it’s ’cause I am one / Heaven’s where I’m gonna go, the Bible says so on my shelf / But if I smell like smoke, it’s only ’cause I’vе been through hell

Along with the sultry song, Wilson made her acting debut in the season five premiere of the show. She plays a musician named Abby. Co-creator Taylor Sheridan created the role with Wilson in mind and promises more original music from the CMA New Artist of the Year in future episodes. Find “Smell Like Smoke” below.

Wilson released Bell Bottom Country last month. The project includes single “Heart Like a Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine.” With the addition of “Smell Like Smoke,” the album now features 15 tracks. Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck” currently sits in the Top 15 of the country charts and is climbing.

In January, Wilson embarks on her first headlining tour, dubbed the Country with a Flare Tour. A number of the dates have already sold out – find any remaining tickets here. After completing her headlining dates, she joins Luke Combs on all the North American dates of his 2023 world tour.

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen / Courtesy BBR