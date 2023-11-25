Watch: First Look at Jimmy Buffett’s New Video “Like My Dog,” Encourages Pet Adoption

Still showing love for his canine friends months after his death, Jimmy Buffett‘s video for “Like My Dog” is one that celebrates the bond between humans and furry friends and also encourages pet adoption from rescue and animal shelters nationwide.



Released in partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Buffett’s video for “Like My Dog” features never-before-seen footage of Buffett and his pooches, along with fan-shared videos of their own dogs.



“Just remember, we don’t do cats, we don’t do frogs,” says Buffett in the opening introduction of the video. “Here at Jim’s, we just do dogs.”

She never tells me that she’s sick of this house / She never says, ‘Why don’t you get off that couch?’/ She don’t cost nothin’ when she wants to go out / I want you to love me like my dog sings Buffett of his song about receiving unconditional love just like the one he gets from his pets.



Buffett, who died on Friday (September 1) at age 76 after a four-year battle with Merkel Cell skin cancer, asked fans to share footage of them playing with their dogs on social media prior to his death for the video.

Written by Scotty Emerick and Harley Allen, and recorded by country artist Billy Currington in 2011, Buffett’s cover was included on his 32nd and final album, Equal Strain on All Parts, which went to No. 6 on the Billboard 200, No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart.



Recorded mostly in Key West, Florida, along with Nashville, Tennesse, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Los Angeles, California, the 14-track Equal Strain On All Parts was co-produced by Utley and Mac McAnally, and features a collection of special guests, including Paul McCartney, Emmylou Harris, West African singer Angelique Kidjo, PEI artist Lennie Gallant, and “honorary Coral Reefer” Will Kimbrough.



Two days before his death, Buffett shared a TikTok video with footage of himself with his Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

Photo: John Shearer/WireImage