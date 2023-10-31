Watch: Kaylee Shimizu and Elizabeth Evans Soar on Version of Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor’ on ‘The Voice’

On Night 4 of The Voice’s Battle Rounds, Team Legend’s Kaylee Shimizu and Elizabeth Evans faced off for an epic version of Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit ballad “traitor,” with both singers impressing all four coaches along the way.

Videos by American Songwriter

Seventeen-year-old Shimizu and 22-year-old Evans were both nearly flawless, as they alternately took turns singing and then blended their voices in harmony during the choruses as the song’s intensity grew.

[RELATED: Elizabeth Evans Tackles Paramore’s “All I Wanted” On The Voice]

Shimizu demonstrated power, grit, and subtlety during her parts, while also showing impressive power as well as some unique phrasing.

Reba McEntire was the first coach to comment on the performance.

“Elizabeth and Kaylee, that was fantastic. Unbelievable vocal range and power,” the country great told the contestants. “Elizabeth, when you opened your mouth and hit that big note, I was just in awe. Wow. And Kaylee, your range is incredible. Y’all just really did complement each other. Love the harmonies.”

McEntire then chose Evans as the winner of the battle.

Next up was Niall Horan, who called the performance “unbelievable.”

“That’s the best version of that song I’ve heard, a hundred percent,” the Irish pop star continued. “Kaylee, 17. That’s a ridiculous talent to have, and the control that you have over your runs and the range you’ve got is just phenomenal … Elizabeth, that was a different beast. Your identity as an artist is something that we don’t have a lot of, and you stand out in this competition for me.”

Horan also said he “lean[ed] toward” Evans as the winner of the battle.

Coach Gwen Stefani was equally impressed by both singers and didn’t pick a favorite.

“Elizabeth, it’s hard, because you’re battling against Kaylee, who has one of the most incredible voices I’ve ever heard,” she noted. “The control she has and the little tricks that she can do, it’s masterful, but that shouldn’t at all discount your lane, because there’s not a lot of girls that have power and that thing that you have on stage. You’re very original and rare, so I don’t know how you choose both. Just so gifted.”

Coach Gwen Stefani admitted that it was hard to pick a winner between the two.

Then it was time for John Legend to choose who he was going to keep on his team, and he had his work cut out for him.

“It was stunning. Both of you are so interesting and cool,” the pop/R&B star offered, then gave his assessment of Evans.

“Elizabeth, you’ll do interesting note choices that I just would have never thought of,” Legend said. “You’re able to be both a little quirky, but also you can just flat-out sing too, and it’s very exciting and interesting to watch.”

He then sang the praises of Shimizu.

“Kaylee, as a vocalist, there’s just very few people on the planet that can sing with the level of ability and the level of gift that you have,” Legend said. “You’re just so polished at such a young age, it’s actually stunning to watch.”

He added, “Both of you are ridiculous. I can’t believe I have to make this decision.”

Legend’s choice? It was Shimizu! “I feel like Kaylee could win The Voice,” he said.

But the competition isn’t over for Evans, who was stolen by McEntire for her team.

“This is my dream come true right here, girl,” the country legend said of Evans after pushing the steal button, adding that she was so impressed by Evans’ “unbelievable vocal range and power.”

There are three more Battle Rounds episodes left on The Voice before season 24 moves on to the Knockout Rounds starting this Monday, November 6.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC