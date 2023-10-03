John Legend Lookalike Talakai Takes on Sam Smith’s “Stay with Me,” Stuns Judges on ‘The Voice’

If you tuned into the October 2 episode of NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice, you might have thought it was John Legend taking the stage to audition. But it was actually just a lookalike.

It seems like Legend has a doppelgänger out there: 34-year-old competitor Talakai, who took the stage on the blind audition episode to perform a soulful rendition of Sam Smith’s classic “Stay with Me.”

Legend turned his chair first before the singer hit the chorus of the song. Reba McEntire was the only other judge who turned her chair before the song ended. Before both Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani flipped their seats after the performance ended, Legend made reference to their passing resemblance: “Wait ’til you see his face.”

“You know, I’m on the internet,” Legend explained to Talakai. “A lot of times people send me pictures of people they think look like me. And most of the time I’m like, ‘Not really,’ and then I turn around and look at you… we have the same haircut. He really legitimately looks like me. I would love to have you on Team Legend.”

Horan followed up and said: “Sam is a good friend of mine and I know what that song means to them, and as I was listening I thought, undeniably insane voice, but I just struggled to get to the emotional connection. I need to get latched on. Thankfully, you have two amazing coaches who have latched on.”

“I absolutely love your voice and your range,” McEntire added. “I know I don’t have a chance against John. I just want to come out and watch you. I’m already a huge fan, so welcome to The Voice.”

Stefani closed out judges’ comments by praising the singer. “Your voice is so beautiful especially when you do those really low notes, and they’re so smooth and easy and gorgeous,” she said, “so I’m really looking forward to seeing more of that, and whether you go with the queen [McEntire] or you go with this legend [John], you’ll be awesome. Congratulations!”

The Sacramento, California native ended up joining Team Legend. Naturally. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo courtesy of NBC/YouTube