Watch: Pearl Jam and Johnny Marr Cover Neil Young and The Who in London

During their Saturday night (July 9) gig at London’s Hyde Park, Pearl Jam brought out Johnny Marr for a pair of classic rock covers.

The Smiths guitarist, who also acted as the opening act for the group, took the stage mid-way through the headlining set for a rendition of Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down.” Marr laid down a sprawling guitar solo alongside Eddie Vedder for the track as the crowd sang along.

Marr reappeared for the concert’s closing number – The Who’s “Baba O’Riley.” He once again assisted the group on guitar duties as they ran through the number, prompting an even bigger reaction from the crowd. Watch the performance below.

Marr has joined the grunge staples on stage for a number of performances, including a 2006 concert where they gave fans a cover of “All Along the Watchtower.” He also joined Eddie Vedder for a few songs at the singer’s own Ohana Festival in 2018.

The show at Hyde Park was part of Pearl Jam’s ongoing European summer romp—which has continued despite having to cancel six dates from the U.S. leg due to a Covid outbreak. The band will return to North America to make up for the dates in September for an 11-show run before this year’s Ohana fest in October.

Pearl Jam (Photo: Danny Clinch)