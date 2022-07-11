Duran Duran Invite Nile Rodgers On Stage for “Notorious” During Concert at London’s Hyde Park

Duran Duran plotted a sprawling world tour earlier this year with Nile Rodgers & Chic set to open for the group. As the tour found its way to London’s Hyde Park on Sunday (July 10), Rodgers joined the pop outfit on stage for renditions of “Pressure Off” and “Notorious.”

Covering ground from the entire spectrum of their career—with “Notorious” being released in 1986 and “Pressure Off” in 2015—the crowd was in for a treat as Rodgers bounced through the numbers alongside the group while the sun set over the venue.

Following the performance, Duran Duran shared a snippet of the duet saying, “What an honour to play for you all tonight. Thank you @bsthydepark , thank you @nilerodgers , thank you to all the opening acts, and thank you all for coming. We will see you again soon! #duranlive.” Check out the clip below.

What an honour to play for you all tonight.



Thank you @bsthydepark , thank you @nilerodgers , thank you to all the opening acts and thank you all for coming. We will see you again soon! #duranlive pic.twitter.com/6ymw96AzvV — Duran Duran (@duranduran) July 10, 2022

The Duran Duran tour will continue with its North American leg kicking off on August 19 at Treasure Island Casino in Welch, Minnesota. The tour will conclude on September 11 following three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Additional stops along the way include Madison Square Garden and the Wynn in Las Vegas.

Find the full dates below.

Duran Duran 2022 North American Tour

08/19 – Treasure Island Amphitheater – Welch, MN**

08/20 – United Center – Chicago, IL**

08/22 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON**

08/23 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Washington, DC**

08/25 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY**

08/26 – WonderBus Music & Arts Festival – Columbus, OH

08/30 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX**

09/01 – Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

09/03 – Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

09/04 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA**

09/07 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ**

09/09 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

09/10 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

09/11 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

**Joined by Special Guests, Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Photo: John Swannell / High Rise PR