Watch: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Led Zepplin’s Classic Track”Rock and Roll” at 2022 Tour Launch

Kicking off their first extended set together since 2009, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss shared the stage in New York, performing tracks from both of their collaborative albums.

Their 2022 Raise the Roof Tour was announced late last year following the release of their album of the same name. The kick-off show at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center saw the duo sing hits like “Rich Woman,” “Fortune Teller,” “Gone Gone Gone,” and “Can’t Let Go.”

Also on the setlist was a rendition of Led Zepplin’s “Rock and Roll.” The duo traded in soft folk offerings for a high pulsing rock taster. Other Zepplin nods in the night included “The Battle of Evermore” and “When The Levee Breaks.” Watch the fan-shot video of “Rock and Roll” below.

Plant and Krauss first teamed up in 2007 for Raising Sand—a collection of blues, folk, and country songs. It was a surprise hit album that charted globally and earned the duo five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Their second collaboration came 14 years after their first, again when no one was looking. Raise the Roof sparked an extensive world tour that will run until September.

Plant told Rolling Stone last year that both artists had some 6,000 songs in the making saying, “If it feels good and there’s nothing to stop the flow, once we get on tour, maybe we pull up in some little town somewhere and set up and record.”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Tour Dates:

*Newly Announced Summer Dates in Bold

6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/17 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

6/24 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival

6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

6/29 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

7/8 – Bruges, BE – Cactus Festival

7/10 – Baarn, NL – Royal Park Live

7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

8/15 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

8/17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

8/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

8/20 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/27 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater

8/28 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

8/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Amp

9/1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

9/4 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater