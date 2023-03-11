The 1975 is on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight!

Saturday night (March 4), at 11:35 p.m. local time on NBC, Saturday Night Live will feature their latest musical guest—the rock band The 1975.

The group last played on the famed sketch comedy show in 2016 as host Larry David watched. The show, this week, will be hosted by actor Jenna Ortega, star of the new Netflix hit show, Wednesday.

Last week, SNL was hosted by football star Travis Kelce (of the new Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs) and featured musical guest, Kelsea Ballerini. It was her first time appearing on the show. Prior to that, SNL was hosted by famed actor Woody Harrelson with musical guest Jack White.

Saturday Night Live has already featured a number of big names, including Sam Smith, Lil Baby, and Coldplay.

Ballerini performed the songs “Blindsided” and “Penthouse” on the show. “Blindsided” comes from Ballerini’s new EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. The artist performed the new song wearing an eyebrow-raising black, partially sheer wardrobe. The second song, “Penthouse,” also from her new EP, had the country singer wearing a white outfit playing in front of a white piano. One day, the curtain started coming down / I changed the second we were moving out / I guess wrong can look alright / When you’re playing home in a penthouse, baby, Ballerini sang on the track.

