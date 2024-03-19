Watch Tyler Childers Join Lukas Nelson for “Goosebumps Moment” at Willie Nelson’s Tiny Old Country Church

We’ve all heard Tyler Childers take us to the “Old Country Church” of his Appalachian childhood. But have we heard it alongside Lukas Nelson inside an actual old country church?

Tyler Childers Takes Us to Church, Again

The “In Your Love” singer joined Willie’s son onstage at the Red-Headed Stranger’s annual Luck Reunion Thursday (March 14).

The tiny house of worship was far removed from the splendor of the Grand Ole Opry, where Childers recently performed the same song with the Del McCoury Band and Ricky Skaggs. Still, the experience was no less transcendent for the audience.

“It was incredible!!” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “Was damn lucky to be in that room.”

Another fan in attendance chimed in: “you and me both brother. that was a truly special experience.”

Tyler Childers joins Lukas Nelson to sing “Old Country Church” at Willie Nelson’s tiny Old Country Church in Luck, TX as part of the Luck Reunion Thursday.



Goosebumps moment that will go down in Luck, TX lore. pic.twitter.com/9rPe96ioeU — Saving Country Music (@KyleCoroneos) March 15, 2024

This was the 12th year Nelson and company have held the Luck Reunion. The “anti-festival” literally takes place in the “Always On My Mind” singer’s backyard — at his famed Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin.

Nelson designed the fictional town of Luck, Texas, as the setting for his 1986 feature film Red-Headed Stranger. The artist’s Wild West utopia was never torn down after filming wrapped up. Last year, Nelson brought in an architect firm to transform the town into a functional performing arts and hospitality venue.

Red Clay Strays, Old Crow Medicine Show, John Oates and even Kermit the Frog also performed at this year’s Luck Reunion.

Childers In Good Company with “Old Country Church”

J.W. Vaughan penned “Old Country Church” in 1934. King’s Sacred Quartet first recorded the gospel track in 1947, according to Secondhand Songs.

Many notable acts have since made the hymn their own, including Jerry Lee Lewis and Hank Williams, Jr. Childers included the song on his 2022 album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven.

The Kentucky native got his first guitar at age 5 from his late grandfather. Thanks to Papaw’s Army buddy, Clyde, Childers heard “Old Country Church” for the first time. Last year, the GRAMMY nominee brought Clyde — then 97 — onstage in Johnson City, Tennessee, to sing the hymn together.

