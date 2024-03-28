Here’s Every Feature From Beyoncé’s Star-Studded ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album—From Miley Cyrus to Willie Nelson, and More

Beyoncé is the queen of surprises, and her jump to country music is no exception. The Lemonade singer has already promised appearances from “some brilliant artists who I deeply respect” on her eighth studio album Act II: Cowboy Carter.

When the album drops in the United States at midnight Friday (March 29), Listeners can expect to hear from Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Post Malone.

According to Variety, Shaboozey, Linda Martell, Tanner Adell, and Willie Jones are also expected to be featured. See the full tracklist below:

The complete tracklist for Beyoncé’s "COWBOY CARTER":



1. AMERICAN REQUIEM

2. BLACKBIIRD

3. 16 CARRIAGES

4. PROTECTOR

5. MY ROSE

6. SMOKE HOUR WILLIE NELSON

7. TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

8. BODYGUARD

9. DOLLY P (ft. Dolly Parton)

10. JOLENE

11. DAUGHTER

12. SPAGHETTI II

Miley Cyrus Has Long Admired Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus duets with Queen Bey on the track “II Most Wanted,” multiple outlets have confirmed. It’s a full-circle moment for the “Flowers” singer, who has counted Beyoncé among her role models for years.

In 2007, Cyrus, then 14, told Oprah Winfrey that the “Break My Soul” singer was mom Tish’s “favorite person.”

“[M]y mom brings me every article,” the Disney alum said. “[She says], ‘Look, she’s so humble, but still amazing.'”

beyoncé is here, my mom’s always telling me ‘what would beyoncé do?’ so i am excited to meet her tonight (miley cyrus, 2006)



Rapper Post Malone joins Beyoncé for the following track, “Levi Jeans.” The “Circles” singer has had a busy year. He will also appear on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department, which drops April 19.

Cowboy Carter Is A Conceptual Country Radio Station

The internet is learning more details about Cowboy Carter as it hits international airwaves, including New Zealand and Australia. For example, the album is presented in the style of a fictional country radio program, KNTRY Radio Texas. Country legends Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Linda Martell all appear as DJs.

The album also features Beyoncé’s spin on Parton’s classic “Jolene.” But according to Entertainment Weekly, don’t expect to hear any “begging” from Queen Bey.

Martell, country music’s first legit Black female star, introduces the track “Ya Ya,” which samples the Beach Boys’ 1966 hit “Good Vibrations.” Continuing with the classic rock theme, Beyoncé also covers the Beatles’ iconic “Blackbird,” from 1968’s The White Album.

The 32-time GRAMMY winner likely didn’t choose “Blackbird” by accident. Paul McCartney confirmed in a 2018 interview with GQ that he was inspired to write the song by the civil rights troubles in the ’60s South.

The British rocker clarified that “in England, a bird is a girl.” Therefore, he said, listeners should interpret “blackbird” as “black girl.”

“So I was thinking, ‘black girl,’ going through this,” McCartney said. “Now’s your time to arise, set yourself free and take these broken wings.”

Who better to sing of “taking these broken wings and learning to fly” than Beyoncé? The 24-time NAACP Image Award has already broken so many barriers for Black women. Cowboy Carter is just the latest.

Featured image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images