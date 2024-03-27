Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic is Changing Locations This Year

Willie Nelson‘s Fourth of July Picnic is usually held in his home state of Texas. However, this year the event is relocated to New Jersey. The Picnic has been going for almost 50 years semi-annually, and has been in Texas for the majority of that time. Now, though, it will be at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. That’s just over the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

Videos by American Songwriter

This is the first time the concert will he held in this area. It has previously been hosted in Tulsa, Kansas City, Atlanta, and South Bend, Indiana. For the past 10 years it has been in Austin, Texas, barring two years of virtual events in 2020 and 2021.

The line-up for the Picnic includes Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Mavis Staples, Maren Morris, and Celisse, among many others. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 29. A presale starts today, March 27 via Ticketmaster at 10:00 am ET. The passcode for the presale is KEY.

This isn’t the only time Willie Nelson will be on the road again. He’s due to appear at his Outlaw Music Festival kicking off in June. The festival will travel across North America headlined by Willie Nelson & Family and Bob Dylan. Other acts include John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Brittany Spencer, Southern Avenue, Celisse, and many more.

Lukas Nelson and Tyler Childers Perform Together in an Old Country Church at Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion

Recently, Willie Nelson’s son Lukas performed a thrilling rendition of the gospel classic “Old Country Church” with Tyler Childers in an actual old country church. The result was enough to give the audience goosebumps.

Childers joined Lukas at Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion on March 14. The Luck Reunion takes place in Nelson’s backyard, where he designed the fictional town of Luck, Texas for the film Red-Headed Stranger. The former movie set was recently redesigned into a functional performing arts utopia.

Along with Lukas Nelson and Tyler Childers, performers included Red Clay Strays, Old Crow Medicine Show, John Oates, and the timeless Kermit the Frog.

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy