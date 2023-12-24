Watch: Warren Dunes’ Julia Massey Reads “The Night Before Christmas”

Gather ’round, everyone, it’s story time! That’s right, today we have a classic story read by a terrific artist.

Seattle singer/songwriter Julia Massey of the band Warren Dunes is known for her sweet, motherly sensibilities. A bright light in a city known for its rain, Massey is warm and welcoming—not to mention extremely talented.

Her band’s latest LP, Get Well Soon, was a top-20 favorite in the city in 2021, according to radio station KEXP. But in celebration of the holiday today, Massey is not singing songs like “Cool Mom” or “Talkin About That Burden.” Instead, she’s reading a bedtime story.

For Warren Dunes, a beloved Emerald City band that put out a string of holiday songs last year, including the banger, “Death by Snowflake,” the holiday season is always one of musical enjoyment. What more would you expect from a family band that prides itself on its surfy sound?

“Family is special because of, hopefully, unconditional love,” Massey told American Songwriter in a previous interview. “This means that you get to expand and get stuck together.”

Well, for everyone out there who wants to get into the holiday spirit and enjoys a good story, Massey took some time to read a Christmas classic, as well as add a little production to the final product. Here below, she offers three-and-a-half minutes of seasonal spirit.

It’s the kind of thing you want to listen to before bed, just after putting out the milk and cookies for Santa and his reindeer. Yes, it’s the coming together of musician and masterpiece. This is “The Night Before Christmas” as read by Warren Dunes frontwoman Julia Massey.

And, of course, happy holidays, everyone. We hope you’re enjoying the season and have a fantastic New Year.

Photo by Jared Cortese / Courtesy of Warren Dunes