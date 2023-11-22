Review: Bon Jovi’s New Rocking Seasonal Song “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” is Right on Time

On Friday (November 17), New Jersey-born rock band Bon Jovi released their latest single, the festive offering, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” But while the song may have taken fans by surprise, the track is just what’s needed this season.
Videos by American Songwriter
Why? Well, every winter, music fans receive something of a deluge of new, reissued, and resurfaced holiday music. We all love John Lennon, Mariah Carey, and Chuck Berry, but we’ve also heard their songs more times than we can count.
It’s nice to have a new original song but what the new Bon Jovi track does is bring rock back into the season known for gifts, trees, and stockings. The new song is sweet with sentimentality, but it’s also not saccharine-sounding. Singer Bon Jovi even channels Elvis‘ signature, smirking-forlorn “blue-ooo-oooo” during the vocal performance.
The 61-year-old frontman brings an edge to the season with the song and we’re here for it. Not to be confused with the smoothed-out Dan + Shay holiday song of the same name, which was released two years ago (though the two are rooted in the same idea: Christmas just isn’t the same without you around for the occasion), the two songs are otherwise quite different.
“‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’ is a song that I wrote about family,” Bon Jovi said, of the track recorded in Nashville, in a statement. “The sentiment that Christmas really isn’t Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people. I also liked to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas.”
And, sharing that message, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, whose last album with the band came out in 2020, sings on the track, bridging rock with a cookie-sweet vibe,
Fancy paper, pretty ribbons
Wrap each present that is new
And the sounds of this good season fills the night
We’ll light a fire, send seasons greetings
We’ll sing a song of Yule
There’s nothing wrong but this year Christmas isn’t right
Oh it’s a beautiful day
We’ll give thanks and we’ll pray
For every blessing and the dreams that came true
Oh it’s a beautiful night
But I can’t wait for first light
When the sky will shine a different kind of blue
Snow still falling, friends are calling
Bringing laughter and good cheer
Wine is flowing and another year’s gone by
Nothing’s changed but life keeps changing
Some say hello, some say goodbye
It’s the memories that keep me warm tonight
Listen to the just-gritty-enough new holiday track from the rock icons below and check back with American Songwriter this whole holiday season for more festive favorites.
Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust