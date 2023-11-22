Review: Bon Jovi’s New Rocking Seasonal Song “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” is Right on Time

On Friday (November 17), New Jersey-born rock band Bon Jovi released their latest single, the festive offering, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” But while the song may have taken fans by surprise, the track is just what’s needed this season.

Why? Well, every winter, music fans receive something of a deluge of new, reissued, and resurfaced holiday music. We all love John Lennon, Mariah Carey, and Chuck Berry, but we’ve also heard their songs more times than we can count.

It’s nice to have a new original song but what the new Bon Jovi track does is bring rock back into the season known for gifts, trees, and stockings. The new song is sweet with sentimentality, but it’s also not saccharine-sounding. Singer Bon Jovi even channels Elvis‘ signature, smirking-forlorn “blue-ooo-oooo” during the vocal performance.

The 61-year-old frontman brings an edge to the season with the song and we’re here for it. Not to be confused with the smoothed-out Dan + Shay holiday song of the same name, which was released two years ago (though the two are rooted in the same idea: Christmas just isn’t the same without you around for the occasion), the two songs are otherwise quite different.

“‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’ is a song that I wrote about family,” Bon Jovi said, of the track recorded in Nashville, in a statement. “The sentiment that Christmas really isn’t Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people. I also liked to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas.”

And, sharing that message, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, whose last album with the band came out in 2020, sings on the track, bridging rock with a cookie-sweet vibe,

Fancy paper, pretty ribbons

Wrap each present that is new

And the sounds of this good season fills the night

We’ll light a fire, send seasons greetings

We’ll sing a song of Yule

There’s nothing wrong but this year Christmas isn’t right



Oh it’s a beautiful day

We’ll give thanks and we’ll pray

For every blessing and the dreams that came true

Oh it’s a beautiful night

But I can’t wait for first light

When the sky will shine a different kind of blue



Snow still falling, friends are calling

Bringing laughter and good cheer

Wine is flowing and another year’s gone by

Nothing’s changed but life keeps changing

Some say hello, some say goodbye

It’s the memories that keep me warm tonight

Listen to the just-gritty-enough new holiday track from the rock icons below and check back with American Songwriter this whole holiday season for more festive favorites.

