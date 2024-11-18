Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Make His Opry Debut, Plus What Are His Plans for New Music?

Luke Grimes made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry on November 16, and footage of his performance has surfaced on social media. His Opry show was announced earlier in October, where he called the opportunity “beyond a dream come true.”

“It’s hard to explain what an honor it is to be making my Opry debut,” he said in a press release at the time. “To be able to step into that circle and to feel like I am part of a community of my heroes is beyond a dream come true.”

Judging by the footage of his performance, Grimes was zoned in at the Opry, concentrating on delivering a flawless rendition of his song “Hold On.” He didn’t look nervous to be up there on the legendary stage, just focused on giving his best performance. CMT posted a clip of Grimes singing “Hold On” on TikTok, where fans shared their love and support.

Luke Grimes is currently on his Playin’ On The Tracks Tour, which kicked off on November 9 in Philadelphia. He’ll be making stops in New York, Nashville, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and many more, before concluding the tour in Denver on December 14. Meanwhile, Yellowstone returned to TVs across the nation on November 10, where fans can catch Grimes starring as Kayce Dutton.

Does Luke Grimes Have Plans For New Music Any Time Soon?

Recently, Luke Grimes spoke with American Songwriter about his partnership with Carhartt to bring attention to the Bitterroot Valley community in Montana. Grimes and his wife have lived in Montana for four years, making the move after Grimes spent even longer traveling back and forth from L.A. to film Yellowstone.

Earlier this year, Grimes released his debut full-length self-titled album to much love from Yellowstone and country fans alike. He’s played several Stagecoach festivals now and is working his way through a tour. With Yellowstone on its last season, fans are wondering if Grimes has plans for new music any time soon.

Grimes explained that his first album was like “chapter one, I had to kind of go into the past a little bit about my story.” Makes sense, as his album touches on his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, and how he sometimes felt trapped there. For future projects, though, he shared that he’ll be looking to the present and future.

“On future albums, there will be a lot more themes about a place like [Montana] or how this is sort of informing my life now, currently,” he said. Additionally, he shared that “there will be [new music], we just don’t know exactly when yet. I’m hoping to get in the studio early next year … [I’ve] been writing throughout [the year] and should be ready to get in the studio early next year so it won’t be long.”

Featured Image by Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images