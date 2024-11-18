Sammy Hagar Bringing Best of All Worlds Tour to Las Vegas for a 2025 Residency Featuring “Different Songs Every Night”

A post on Sammy Hagar’s social media pages last week teased that a “big announcement” was coming, and that news has now been revealed by the Red Rocker. Hagar has confirmed that his The Best of All Worlds Tour has been officially extended into 2025 with an upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live venue at the Park MGM hotel and casino.

Videos by American Songwriter

The nine-date engagement will run from April 30 through May 17. Tickets for The Best of All Worlds Las Vegas residency will go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, November 19, at 10 a.m. PT.

Hagar’s band for the 2025 trek will be the same as it was at the end of last year’s outing. Sammy will be accompanied by former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitar whiz Joe Satriani, keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte, and acclaimed session and touring drummer Kenny Aronoff. Aronoff joined The Best of All Worlds Tour with four concerts left on its 2024 North American leg when Jason Bonham was formed to exit the trek because of a family health emergency.

To celebrate the upcoming residency, Hagar and Anthony will give a special halftime performance at the Las Vegas Raiders home football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 24, at Allegiant Stadium. The performance will pay tribute the brave men and women who serve in the military. The event will include a special surprise to honor military members’ courage and service.

More About The Best of All Worlds Vegas Residency

The Las Vegas shows will feature special set lists that Hagar and company will only play during the residency.

“I’m so looking forward to this residency and being able to stay in one place so we can get the sound and production completely dialed in,” said Hagar in a statement. “It also allows the band to experiment with the setlist every night—that’s why it’s going to be exclusive to Las Vegas. Instead of traveling all day on tour when there’s no time to rehearse and make changes.”

[RELATED: Jason Bonham Says Sammy Hagar Will Continue On with Kenny Aronoff as New Drummer]

He added, “I plan on digging deeper into the Van Halen catalog, and my solo career, Montrose and Chickenfoot, as well. The fans are in for a lot of surprises.”

Hagar also posted a video announcement on his socials expressing his excitement about the Vegas residency.

“Dolby Live, MGM Grand—the coolest room on the planet,” Sammy declares in the clip. “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. That’s gonna be The Best of All Worlds Tour. It’s gonna stay in Vegas for a while, like the month of May. Yeah! Nine shows. Oh my God, I can’t wait.”

He continued, “Mikey in the house! Joe Satriani in the house! Rai Thistlethwayte in the house! Kenny Aronoff in the house! And yours truly. We got time to rehearse, instead of travel, travel, travel. We can actually play different songs every night, get deep into the catalog. Van Halen, Van Hagar, Sammy, Montrose, Chickenfoot, you name it, all of it!”

Hagar Also Recently Teased Plans for New Music

In his social media message last week, Hagar also teased plans for new music in addition to hinting at more Best of All Worlds Tour dates. The post featured video clips of Hagar and Anthony working on a track in a recording studio. It also included the hashtag “#newmusic.”

More About The Best of All Worlds Tour

The Best of All Worlds Tour began with a North American leg that kicked off on June 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The 28-date outing ran through an August 31 show in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

The tour also visited Japan for three concerts in late September.

Hagar’s Other Confirmed 2025 Performances

Prior to the Las Vegas residency, Hagar has a couple of other shows scheduled for 2025. The first will take place on February 21 at Lucas Oil Live venue in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The second will be an April 27 performance at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California.

