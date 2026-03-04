Watching Dolly Parton Put Her Own Spin on Glen Campbell’s Signature Song Is Pure 1970s Magic

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Dolly Parton proved countless times that her talents go far beyond the stage. Dinner theaters, Hollywood, and even theme parks bear her signature. But back in 1976, the country icon found herself with her own variety show. Only running for a single season, Dolly, in her usual fashion, still managed to create moments that fans continue to remember decades later. And looking at one of those moments, Dolly once honored Glen Campbell with a cover of “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

Although “Rhinestone Cowboy” was written and recorded by Larry Weiss, it didn’t gain popularity until Campbell produced his own version in 1975. Peaking at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the US Billboard Hot Country Singles, the song quickly became a classic country hit.

Just a year after its release, Dolly signed a contract to produce the variety show called – Dolly. While featuring the singer covering numerous songs, “Rhinestone Cowboy” stood out as something different. Instead of simply performing the hit as fans already knew it, Dolly brought her own charm and personality to the streets of Nashville, transforming the song into a playful tribute that felt uniquely her own.

What Happened To Dolly Parton’s Variety Show

As for Dolly, the show only lasted a single season. Known for her expertise when it comes to her brand and business, the show’s cancellation had nothing to do with rantings. Given her stardom at the time, fans loved the show. Dolly was first approached to do her own variety show thanks to her partnership with Porter Wagoner.

During the 1970s, the president of Show Biz Inc, Bill Graham, approached Dolly with an idea of bringing her tasteful style and talent to households all over the country. Presenting a budget of $100,000 per episode, it was the most expensive show in Nashville at the time.

With ratings high, the budget booming, and appearances by Kenny Rogers, Ronnie Milsap, and more – what happened?

The final episode aired in March 1977 after Dolly asked Show Biz Inc. to release her from the contract due to the demanding schedule. The show lasted only one season despite strong ratings because of the toll the long days were taking on her voice. Those long days consisted of working for 18 hours.

Although the show came and went quickly, the performances it produced, like “Rhinestone Cowboy”, remain a reminder of Dolly’s timeless charm.

