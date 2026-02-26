Dolly Parton Honored as Tennessee Children’s Hospital Gets New Name

There are celebrities, stars, legends, and icons – and then there is Dolly Parton. In a category all to herself, the country singer used her voice to help change the world. From her humble beginnings to international stardom, Dolly never let the fame cloud her judgment. Always finding ways to give back, the hitmaker used her platform to donate, educate, and inspire others to do the same. And thanks to her selflessness, the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital decided to celebrate her legacy by naming the building after her.

Located in Knoxville, the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced that a “new chapter” was starting when revealing its new name, Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital. The hospital not only shared a video but wrote, “Inspired by Dolly’s commitment to children, this transformation represents more than a name change, it’s a promise. A promise to bring hope, healing and world-class care to patients and families across our region.”

With Dolly’s name now welcoming families all over the country, the hospital added, “Together, we’re building a future where every child has the chance to grow, thrive and feel the comfort of compassionate care.”

Dolly Parton Suggests There Are “No Limits” When Coming Together

As for Dolly, she pointed to her own childhood when it came to her generosity. “Being fortunate to have grown up in the mountains of East Tennessee, I learned early on what it means to take care of one another. Every child deserves world-class care, wrapped in kindness and love. I’m so honored to stand alongside this hospital and do my part to help bring more hope, more comfort and more healing to children and families.”

Visiting the hospital’s website, it featured another statement from Dolly highlighting the endless power of unity. “I hope you’ll join me in supporting this work… When we come together for our children, there’s no limit to what we can do.”

Although only changing the name, the President and CEO of Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital, Matt Schaefer, saw it as a symbol. “This is more than a name change. With Dolly’s support, we are strengthening our mission to deliver world-class pediatric care to families, ensuring every child who walks through our doors receives the treatment they deserve.”

In many ways, the new name feels like a perfect fit. Because long before her name was placed on the building, Dolly had already been doing the work inside by bringing comfort, care, and a little extra light to families who need it most.

(Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)