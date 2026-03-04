Pop Star Was Pelted With Grapes by Unruly Crowd Members as if It Was “Medieval” Times

One of Zara Larsson’s early performances didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.

The pop star recently came across an old performance video of hers, which a TikTok user posted alongside the message, “and if I say besties and I deserve Zara Larsson concert tickets more than anyone like help we’ve been here front row since day one.”

Indeed, the clip in question was taken from the front row of a radio station event, during which Larsson performed her song “Lush Life.”

Larsson stitched the clip, and said, “You know what’s so funny? The fact that you have footage from this day is iconic to me because I will never forget this performance.”

Larsson went on to note that, early in her career, she didn’t discriminate when it came to where she’d perform.

“I have been on every stage. I’ve been outside an IKEA parking lot, five people in the crowd. [I’ve been in] every mall, schools, high schools, elementary schools, colleges,” she said. “If there was a stage and an opportunity to perform, hey it’s what I do.”

At the concert featured in the video, Larsson said, “these f**king kids in the back, they were throwing grapes at me.”

“It felt so medieval,” she said. “It felt like [I was] ducking tomatoes up there on this tiny stage with the radio station that I was there with.”

Larsson ended her TikTok with a message to the fan who posted it, stating, “That’s crazy. Thanks for supporting, though, queen. Look at us now!”

Zara Larsson’s New Music and Tour

Larsson’s career has come a long way in the decade since that video was taken. She released her fifth studio album, Midnight Sun, last year. Currently, she’s on a sold-out tour in support of the LP.

The North American leg of her tour will wrap April 12 in Houston. Afterwards, she’ll perform two shows in Mexico City, before starting the European leg of her trek.

She’ll say goodbye to Europe with a show in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Aug. 25. Then Larsson will head to Australia to play even more concerts. The last show of her tour is currently scheduled to take place in Auckland, New Zealand, on Oct. 26.

