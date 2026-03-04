Country Music Festival Canceled for Second Consecutive Year, Future in Doubt—Past Headliners Include Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson

In 2013, organizers launched the Faster Horses Music Festival. Nearly every year, thousands of country music fans made the trek to Michigan International Speedway for the three-day event, which has featured headliners like Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson in the past. However, the festival announced in early 2025 that it would hit the pause button that summer, although organizers hinted at a 2026 return. However, it seems that won’t happen after all, as the Faster Horses Music Festival announced Thursday (March 4) that it would not return in July as planned.

No Faster Horses Musical Festival in 2026

“While the festival will not take place this year, we are proud of the memories created and the impact it has had on live music in Michigan,” the post read. “We remain grateful to the fans, artists, partners, and the Michigan International Speedway community who have supported Faster Horses over the years.”

Organizers for the Faster Horses Music Festival declined to comment further on why the event won’t return this summer, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press.

This year’s cancellation follows a similar event last year. A post on the festival’s social media accounts promised to return “bigger and better” in 2026.

“While we hope to bring you something in the future, for now we encourage you to keep the community strong and support live music in Michigan!” the announcement read.

Will the Festival Ever Return?

For now, the future of the Faster Horses Music Festival appears uncertain at best. Although no one affiliated with the event has offered further public comment, it seems the 2024 festival may have been its last.

Once among the nation’s leading country music festivals, Faster Horses kicked off in 2013. Past performers have included Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, and more.

Produced by LiveNation, the “three-day hillbilly sleepover” drew as many as 40,000 fans each year, many of whom camped out at the Michigan International Speedway grounds.

The festival did not announce any 2026 performers prior to the cancellation announcement.

