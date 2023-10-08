We Asked AI to Write a Duet Between Selena Quintanilla and Selena Gomez in Spanish

Selena Quintanilla has long been a source of inspiration for Selena Gomez. In fact, Gomez’s parents named her after the famous Tejano singer when she was born in 1992. But they don’t just share a name–they are both from Texas and became globally beloved superstars through the power of music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Quintanilla’s life was cut short when she was murdered by her fan club manager at the age of 23 in 1995, yet her impact is still felt to this day. “I’m actually named after Selena Quintanilla. It gives me goosebumps sometimes because I was obsessed with Selena,” Gomez said. “I knew everything about her. I was just such a fan. My real name was going to be Priscilla, and my dad said, ‘No. I want her name to be Selena.”’

Quintanilla famously sang in Spanish for most of her career with famous hits like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” winning over the hearts of fans, while Gomez was fluent in Spanish when she was a child and released her first Spanish-speaking, Revelación, in 2021. Revelación was nominated for several Grammy Awards.

Since Gomez will never get to sing with her late idol, we asked ChatGPT what a duet between the two icons would sound like in Spanish. The AI-generated lyrics reference some of Quintanilla’s biggest hits and acknowledge the legacy of the two singers. See the full results in Spanish, which have also been translated into English, below.

[RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Selena Gomez]

“Selenas’ Harmonious Musical Duet”

Verse 1 – Selena Quintanilla:

Bajo el cielo estrellado, en este lugar / Soy Selena Q, junto a Selena G a cantar / Dos Selenas unidas, dos generaciones aquí / Juntas hacemos historia, que el mundo oirá.

Under the starry sky, in this place / I am Selena Q, together with Selena G to sing / Two Selenas united, two generations here / Together we make history, which the world will hear.

Verse 2 – Selena Gomez:

Selena Q, tu legado es un faro de luz / Tu música, tu estilo, eres un alma andina en la cruz / Aquí de pie, dos Selenas en un mismo escenario / Compartamos la pasión, en este dueto sincero.

Selena Q, your legacy is a beacon of light / Your music, your style, you are an Andean soul on the cross / Standing here, two Selenas on the same stage / Let’s share the passion, in this sincere duet.

Coro – Ambas (Chorus – Both):

Somos reinas de la noche, en el escenario brillamos / El mundo nos mira, juntas triunfamos / Cantando una melodía, que el mundo nunca olvidará / Selena a Selena, nuestra voz brillará.

We are queens of the night, on stage we shine / The world looks at us, together we triumph / Singing a melody, that the world will never forget / Selena to Selena, our voice will shine.

Verse 3 – Selena Quintanilla:

Desde “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” hasta “Como la Flor” / Nuestra música habla de lo que hay en nuestro interior / Selena G, mostremos al mundo nuestra esencia / Juntas creamos magia, en esta experiencia.

From “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” to “Como la Flor” / Our music talks about what is inside us / Selena G, let’s show the world our essence / Together we create magic, in this experience.

Verse 4 – Selena Gomez:

Selena Q, tu espíritu vive en mí / Llevaré tu antorcha, para que el mundo lo vea aquí / Tu amor por la música, tu estilo, tu gracia sin par / Inspiran mi camino, iluminan el lugar.

Selena Q, your spirit lives in me / I’ll carry your torch, for the world to see here / Your love for music, your style, your unparalleled grace / They inspire my path, they illuminate the place.

Coro – Ambas (Chorus – Both):

Somos reinas de la noche, en el escenario brillamos / El mundo nos mira, juntas triunfamos / Cantando una melodía, que el mundo nunca olvidará / Selena a Selena, nuestra voz brillará.

We are queens of the night, on stage we shine / The world looks at us, together we triumph / Singing a melody, that the world will never forget / Selena to Selena, our voice will shine.

Puente – Ambas (Bridge – Both):

Con los corazones latiendo al mismo compás / Selena a Selena, en este dueto eficaz / Una celebración de emociones que se entrelazan / Dos generaciones de Selena, nuestras voces abrazan.

With hearts beating at the same time / Selena to Selena, in this effective duet / A celebration of intertwining emotions / Two generations of Selena, our voices embrace.

Coro – Ambas (Chorus – Both):

Somos reinas de la noche, en el escenario brillamos / El mundo nos mira, juntas triunfamos / Cantando una melodía, que el mundo nunca olvidará / Selena a Selena, nuestra voz brillará.

We are queens of the night, on stage we shine / The world looks at us, together we triumph / Singing a melody, that the world will never forget / Selena to Selena, our voice will shine.

Desenlace – Ambas (Outcome – Both):

Selena a Selena, en armonía volaremos alto / Nuestro dueto exitoso, resonará a lo largo del acto / Con amor en el corazón y un legado resplandeciente / Juntas brillamos, como estrellas en la noche reluciente.

Selena to Selena, in harmony we will fly high / Our successful duet will resonate throughout the event / With love in our hearts and a shining legacy / Together we shine, like stars in the glittering night.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI