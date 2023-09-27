The 1990s. Was it the greatest decade ever? The worst in modern history? Perhaps the answer depends on your perspective. Maybe you’re a fan of grunge or boy bands, rap beef or pop stars. Or maybe you just like former President Bill Clinton playing the saxophone.

However you feel about the decade, you likely won’t have the cold, hard perspective that artificial intelligence has. The bots will tell us the truth, without bias. So, that’s exactly why we sought out ChatGPT for the artificial intelligence perspective. What would AI have to say about the 1990s… in nursery rhyme form?

“A Decade of Memories”

In the ’90s, we danced with glee,

To the tunes of pop and hip-hop, you see.

Michael Jackson moonwalked with flair,

And Spice Girls ruled the world, so fair.

Computers came alive, connecting us all,

The internet’s birth, a wondrous call.

Dial-up sounds and AIM chats,

We explored the web like curious cats.

Game consoles brought us hours of delight,

Super Mario and Sonic’s speedy flight.

Pokémon cards, a collector’s treasure,

A decade of memories we’ll always measure.

Fashion was wild, a colorful sight,

With scrunchies and flannels, we dressed just right.

Denim overalls and platform shoes,

We rocked the trends; there were no rules.

Oh, the ’90s, a time to remember,

Full of joy and fun, an era so tender.

From grunge to boy bands, the music would soar,

The ’90s, a time we’ll adore.

So, let’s raise a toast to this fabulous time,

The ’90s, a decade so sublime.

With laughter and love, we’ll reminisce,

Forever cherishing this era of bliss.

Final Thoughts

It’s funny just how many people, things and pop culture products came about in a given decade. Video games, music, movies, TV shows, books and more. Just a mere list of them can seem like a nostalgic nursery rhyme.

I suppose we would have liked a bit more of a morale to this nursery rhyme, but cherishing the present is good enough for us.

