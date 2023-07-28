We Asked A.I. to Write a Nursery Rhyme About the 1970s – This is What We Got (Hint: Joplin and Hendrix are Named)

The 1970s were the undisputed best time for rock music. The whole decade has since been classified as classic rock. So, that’s proof. There was Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, the Who, Heart, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and more. Sure, the 1950s may have created rock ‘n’ roll, but it was the ’70s that turned the dial to 11 and blew everyone’s hair back.

But what would an unemotional perspective about the decade be? How would we explain it to those—aliens, children—who never experienced the era? That is what we’re set to dive into here today.

We reached out to our old friends at ChatGPT for the A.I. perspective. We wanted to find out what the bots thought a nursery rhyme about the 1970s would tell us. So, without further ado, see the results below.

“The Groovy Decade”

In the groovy decade, the ’70s they say,

Where disco dancers and hippies would sway,

Let me spin you a tale, a nursery rhyme,

Of bell-bottoms, peace signs, a most funky time.

In nineteen-seventy, the days were a dream,

With colors so vibrant, like a neon stream,

The disco ball shimmered, the dance floors would glow,

As Saturday Night Fever put on a show.

Woodstock united, a music-filled haze,

Where flower crowns bloomed in a counterculture craze,

Janis and Jimi, they played from the heart,

Their lyrics and melodies, timeless art.

On TV, the Brady Bunch filled homes with glee,

While the Fonz in his leather was cool as can be,

Sesame Street taught us letters and numbers,

And we danced with the Muppets, joy without slumbers.

Space travel soared to the moon and beyond,

As disco astronauts grooved with a bond,

With bell-bottom pants and platform shoes,

We danced to the rhythm, we had nothing to lose.

Oh, the ’70s, the ’70s, a decade so rad,

With music and fashion, it truly was glad,

From rock ‘n’ roll anthems to peace, love, and light,

Let’s sing of the times that were out of sight.

Though the ’70s have passed, their spirit remains,

A legacy of peace and music sustains,

So let’s cherish those days, in rhyme we’ll remember,

The decade of love and the wild, soulful December.

Final Thoughts

The 1970s really were a transitional time for the country. A revolution had taken place the decade prior and now the fruits of that were bearing out. But what would they turn into? And who would, in the Darwinian sense, be the fittest and survive? Future decades would answer those questions. But with the seeds of the ’60s, the ’70s began to blossom with colorful sights and sounds.

Photo by John Byrne Cooke Estate/Getty Images