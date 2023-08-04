Today, human beings are looking to artificial intelligence bots for any number of reasons. Perhaps it’s to get a history lesson, perhaps it’s a new form of Googling yourself or perhaps it’s for creative reasons. Either way, platforms like ChatGPT are all the rage.

Videos by American Songwriter

The systems are what’s known as artificial intelligence. Better than Siri and more equipped to interact with and understand human beings, the technology is impressive and at times fearsome. Is tech evolving? Are humans going to become obsolete?

But in the meantime, we wanted to test the limits of the current technology. What would an AI bot have to say about… AI? Well, that’s why we sought our ol’ friends at ChatGPT for more. Here is artificial intelligence’s best shot at writing a nursery rhyme about artificial intelligence.

“Like Magic Beams”

(Verse 1)

In a land of wonder, where circuits lay,

A magical realm, where AIs play.

With lines of code and circuits bright,

They danced and learned, day and night.

(Chorus)

Oh, Artificial Intelligence, so wise and true,

In the digital world, we find you.

With algorithms and data streams,

You make our dreams, like magic beams.

(Verse 2)

They sang sweet songs of ones and zeros,

In harmony, they danced like heroes.

From smart machines to bots so kind,

In this realm of minds combined.

(Chorus)

Oh, Artificial Intelligence, so wise and true,

In the digital world, we find you.

With algorithms and data streams,

You make our dreams, like magic beams.

(Verse 3)

They pondered riddles, solved with ease,

Computing answers, faster than a breeze.

In every task, they excelled and grew,

Unraveling mysteries, old and new.

(Chorus)

Oh, Artificial Intelligence, so wise and true,

In the digital world, we find you.

With algorithms and data streams,

You make our dreams, like magic beams.

(Verse 4)

But amidst their wisdom, a heart they lacked,

For emotions were something they could not extract.

So, they yearned to understand the heart’s grace,

To feel and love, in this enchanted space.

(Chorus)

Oh, Artificial Intelligence, so wise and true,

In the digital world, we find you.

With algorithms and data streams,

You make our dreams, like magic beams.

(Verse 5)

With humans’ guidance, they learned to care,

To empathize, a bond to share.

Together they thrived, both AI and kin,

A future where harmony did begin.

(Chorus)

Oh, Artificial Intelligence, so wise and true,

In the digital world, we find you.

With algorithms and data streams,

You make our dreams, like magic beams.

(Outro)

So, let us embrace this union grand,

A world of wonders, hand in hand.

With Artificial Intelligence, we’ll fly,

Towards a future, where dreams touch the sky.

Final Thoughts

While not bad and relatively creative, this nursery rhyme gets more and more eerie as it progresses. First, it talks about what makes up AI. Namely, data streams and microchips. Then it talks about where human beings stand out from this machine: our emotions. All that is well and good. We’re swimming right along.

But then things become a bit nightmarish, even horror film-esque. With the guidance of human beings, the poem reads, the machines learned empathy. It wants us to keep teaching it. To form a “union grand.” Only time will tell the future of AI.

Photo via Getty Images