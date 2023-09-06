When it comes to the pure, essential qualities of writing a song few have done it better than Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen. Actually, strike that. None have done it better. There’s a reason the two are each called “Bards” amongst their respective peers.

Videos by American Songwriter

But the two, while they respected each other during the heights of their careers, never collaborated on a song together. What a lyrical tragedy! The people who wrote “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Hallelujah” never worked on a chorus or a bridge in unison.

[RELATED: We Asked AI to Write Eminem’s “My Name Is” for Abraham Lincoln – Check Out the Results]

Since Cohen is no longer alive and Dylan is always on tour, the only chance we get as music fans to even get a sense of what the two working together might sound like is to check in with ChatGPT. Here is a fictional offering from the artificial intelligence bots of what a collab between the two might resemble.

“This World of Confusion”

(Verse 1 – Bob Dylan Style)

Well, the times they are a-changin’, my friend,

In this world of twists and bends,

Where highways stretch to the horizon’s end,

And the days just seem to blend.

(Chorus – Bob Dylan Style)

But I’ll sing my song, with a harmonica’s cry,

Underneath the endless, open sky,

With a voice that’s weathered, but still spry,

I’ll keep on rollin’, oh, so high.

(Verse 2 – Leonard Cohen Style)

In a dim-lit room, a candle’s soft glow,

A story unfolds, in the shadows it grows,

With words like daggers and truths that we know,

In this tangled web of love’s ebb and flow.

(Chorus – Leonard Cohen Style)

Hallelujah, the heart’s eternal ache,

In every kiss and every mistake,

We dance in the dark, our souls at stake,

Hallelujah, for love’s sweet sake.

(Bridge – Bob Dylan Style)

In this world of confusion, where voices collide,

I’ll find my way, let the river be my guide,

With a guitar in hand, and stars as my pride,

I’ll keep on singin’, on this endless ride.

(Bridge – Leonard Cohen Style)

Beneath the surface, where mysteries hide,

I’ll search for meaning, in the tears we’ve cried,

In the silence of night, where secrets reside,

I’ll keep on writing, with love as my guide.

(Verse 3 – Bob Dylan Style)

From the crossroads of fate to the streets of despair,

I’ll strum my chords, in the cool evening air,

With a message of hope, for all those who dare,

To dream of a world, where we all can repair.

(Chorus – Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen Styles, alternating)

Dylan: Blowin’ in the wind, the answers we seek,

Cohen: Suzanne, you’re the song of the mystique,

Dylan: Times they are a-changin’, so bold and unique,

Cohen: Dance me to the end, on love’s tender peak.

(Outro – Bob Dylan Style)

So, I’ll sing my song, with a ramblin’ soul,

Through the highs and lows, till I reach my goal,

With a heart that’s open, and a spirit that’s whole,

I’ll keep on singin’, from my heart and my soul.

Final Thoughts

While it’s impossible for any computer, no matter how sophisticated, to take the place of either Dylan or Cohen, it nonetheless is a fun exercise to go through the AI bots and see what the programs spit out. From references to “Hallelujah” to “Blowin’ in the Wind” and all the mysteries and philosophies the two artists are known for, this is as much a memory lane of two great careers as it is a song duet written in earnest.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images