We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of John Lennon and Bob Dylan – Check Out the Results

There are a lot of fans of Bob Dylan and a lot of fans of John Lennon. And with good reason, the two songwriters are some of the best to ever pick up a pen and an acoustic guitar. What if the two artists were to write music together today?

We’ve enlisted the help of ChatGPT for their perspective. What would a collaboration between Lennon and Dylan look like?

“Our Harmony”

(Verse 1 – Bob Dylan Style)

Bob Dylan:

Well, I was walkin’ down the highway, just a-searchin’ for a sign,

With my old guitar beside me, and these words upon my mind,

The wind was howlin’ fiercely, and the world seemed so unkind,

But then I saw you standin’ there, with your love so pure and kind.

(Verse 2 – John Lennon Style)

John Lennon:

In the midst of all this chaos, your smile began to bloom,

Like a flower in the desert, breakin’ through the gloom,

You said, “Hey there, stranger, won’t you sing a song with me?”

Well, that’s when our two worlds collided, and we found our harmony.

(Chorus – Together)

Both:

Oh, we’re singin’ in the rain, dancin’ through the night,

With our hearts wide open, bathed in each other’s light,

In this crazy world, darlin’, you and I, we found our way,

Together we’ll keep singin’, Dylan and Lennon, come what may.

(Verse 3 – Bob Dylan Style)

Bob Dylan:

With my raspy voice a-growlin’, I strummed a chord or two,

You picked up your guitar, and you knew just what to do,

Our songs, they told a story, ’bout love and peace and pain,

In the spirit of Dylan and Lennon, we’d change the world’s refrain.

(Verse 4 – John Lennon Style)

John Lennon:

We dreamt of a better world, where all could live as one,

No need for walls or borders, under the same bright sun,

In the footsteps of heroes, like Dylan and me,

We’d paint a world of hope and love for all to see.

(Chorus – Together)

Both:

Oh, we’re singin’ in the rain, dancin’ through the night,

With our hearts wide open, bathed in each other’s light,

In this crazy world, darlin’, you and I, we found our way,

Together we’ll keep singin’, Dylan and Lennon, come what may.

(Bridge – Bob Dylan Style)

Bob Dylan:

Sometimes the road is long, and the night is cold and dark,

But with you by my side, darlin’, we’ll leave our mark,

We’ll write our own chapter in the books of history,

With the spirit of Dylan and Lennon, we’ll set our souls free.

(Bridge – John Lennon Style)

John Lennon:

Imagine all the people, sharin’ love and peace,

No need for hate or violence, let the fighting cease,

In the name of all that’s sacred, let’s make a brand new start,

With the spirit of Dylan and Lennon, we’ll heal each other’s hearts.

(Chorus – Together)

Both:

Oh, we’re singin’ in the rain, dancin’ through the night,

With our hearts wide open, bathed in each other’s light,

In this crazy world, darlin’, you and I, we found our way,

Together we’ll keep singin’, Dylan and Lennon, come what may.

(Outro – Together)

Both:

So here we are, hand in hand, under the starry sky,

With the spirit of Dylan and Lennon, our love will never die,

In the echo of our voices, in the songs we’re gonna play,

In the style of Dylan and Lennon, we’ll find our own sweet way.

Final Thoughts

This song is less a piece of entertainment and more a twin set of love letters from fictitious Lennon to Dylan. But the language and tone remain of the two standouts. Of course, there is no way any computer program could come close to their genius songwriting minds, but it’s pleasant to take a dive down Dylan and Lennon’s memory lanes.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)