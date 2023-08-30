As most music fans know, Dolly Parton wrote her iconic hit song, “I Will Always Love You,” when she was leaving musical partner Porter Wagoner, her mentor who helped bring her to popularity. Later, though, that song was covered by Whitney Houston for The Bodyguard soundtrack and it took on an even bigger life.

But given that eternal connection through the song, Parton and Houston never cut a track together. They never used their synergy, which has proved so powerful, on another offering. Until now. We used ChatGPT to find out what a duet in the styles of Parton and Houston might sound like.

“Our Love Shines Stronger”

(Verse 1 – Dolly Parton Style)

Well, down in the holler where the wildflowers grow,

There’s a story of love that I want you to know,

A simple country tale, of hearts intertwined,

Like the sweetest moonshine, aged like fine wine.

(Chorus – Dolly Parton Style)

Oh, darling, let’s two-step through life’s winding trails,

Under the blue Kentucky skies, where love prevails,

With your hand in mine, we’ll dance through every day,

Just like the melodies that the old banjo would play.

(Verse 2 – Whitney Houston Style)

Through the rolling hills and the city lights so bright,

Our love shines stronger than the stars at night,

A melody of souls, harmonizing in grace,

Two voices entwined, in this heartfelt embrace.

(Chorus – Whitney Houston Style)

I believe in us, in a love that’s meant to soar,

Together we’ll climb the mountains, forevermore,

In your arms, I’ve found my sanctuary of peace,

A love that transcends, and will never cease.

(Bridge – Dolly Parton & Whitney Houston Blend)

Oh, like a river’s endless flow, our love persists,

In the heart of the country and the city’s midst,

Hand in hand, side by side, we’ll conquer all,

Breaking down walls, standing tall.

(Chorus – Dolly Parton & Whitney Houston Blend)

Oh, darling, let’s waltz through life’s changing scenes,

In fields of gold and dreams, where love redeems,

With each passing day, our symphony will play,

A Dolly-Whitney duet, forever and a day.

(Outro – Dolly Parton & Whitney Houston Blend)

So here’s to the love that’s both tender and strong,

In the spirit of Dolly and Whitney, we belong,

A timeless harmony, a song for all to see,

Our love, like their music, forever wild and free.

Final Thoughts

While fictitious, partaking in any kind of bond between Houston and Parton makes the concept of angels more real. Truly, these two timeless musicians, as talented as any to walk the Earth, coming together even in this fabricated song, is lovely to take in. So, let’s enjoy what we can and bask in the brilliance of Parton and Houston and their AI-written song, “Our Love Shines Stronger.”

