We Asked A.I. to Write One Last Duet for Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner – This is What We Got

If it wasn’t for country star Porter Wagoner, would the world know Dolly Parton? Odds are, yes, due to her drive and determination, not to mention her amazing songwriting skills taking her places, but it was Wagoner with whom Parton rose to popularity in country music, thanks to his variety show featuring the burgeoning blonde songwriter.

Videos by American Songwriter

Famously, the two worked together and released a number of albums. Things were humming along until Parton decided she needed to test the waters and go out on her own. It wasn’t so much a split with Wagoner as it was a choice to forge ahead and see what she could do solo.

To commemorate the break and to honor her musical partner, Parton penned one of the all-time classic songs, “I Will Always Love You,” which has since been taken to new stratospheres with the vocal prowess of Whitney Houston.

With all that backstory, however, we wondered what it would have been like if Wagoner and Parton had stayed together longer. Or gotten back together later in life for one more album or even hit country single. So, without the ability to travel back in time, we did the next best thing.

We turned to ChatGPT to see what the bots might be able to create. Below is an imagined A.I.-generated duet between Parton and Wagoner for the ages.

“On the Front Porch”

(Verse 1 – Sung in the style of Dolly Parton)

In the hills where the wildflowers bloom,

There’s a cabin with a love that won’t consume.

We dance under the stars, hand in hand,

In a world where the simple life is grand.

(Verse 1 – Sung in the style of Porter Wagoner)

On the front porch, we pick our guitar strings,

Telling stories that the old mountain sings.

With a twang in our voice and hearts so true,

We find solace in this hillbilly view.

(Chorus – Sung in harmony, combining Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner’s styles)

Oh, the sweet Appalachian melody,

In our hearts, it’ll forever be.

With Dolly’s charm and Porter’s grace,

Our love’s a timeless, cherished embrace.

(Verse 2 – Sung in the style of Dolly Parton)

In the meadow, we waltz and sway,

In each other’s arms, we find our way.

Through life’s trials and turbulent streams,

Your love is the anchor of my dreams.

(Verse 2 – Sung in the style of Porter Wagoner)

With each sunrise, our love grows strong,

Like the river that’s been flowing for so long.

Hand in hand, we face life’s demands,

In a world where love truly understands.

(Chorus – Sung in harmony, combining Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner’s styles)

Oh, the sweet Appalachian melody,

In our hearts, it’ll forever be.

With Dolly’s charm and Porter’s grace,

Our love’s a timeless, cherished embrace.

(Verse 1 – Sung in the style of Dolly Parton)

In the hills where the wildflowers bloom,

There’s a cabin with a love that won’t consume.

We dance under the stars, hand in hand,

In a world where the simple life is grand.

(Verse 1 – Sung in the style of Porter Wagoner)

On the front porch, we pick our guitar strings,

Telling stories that the old mountain sings.

With a twang in our voice and hearts so true,

We find solace in this hillbilly view.

(Chorus – Sung in harmony, combining Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner’s styles)

Oh, the sweet Appalachian melody,

In our hearts, it’ll forever be.

With Dolly’s charm and Porter’s grace,

Our love’s a timeless, cherished embrace.

(Verse 2 – Sung in the style of Dolly Parton)

In the meadow, we waltz and sway,

In each other’s arms, we find our way.

Through life’s trials and turbulent streams,

Your love is the anchor of my dreams.

(Verse 2 – Sung in the style of Porter Wagoner)

With each sunrise, our love grows strong,

Like the river that’s been flowing for so long.

Hand in hand, we face life’s demands,

In a world where love truly understands.

(Chorus – Sung in harmony, combining Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner’s styles)

Oh, the sweet Appalachian melody,

In our hearts, it’ll forever be.

With Dolly’s charm and Porter’s grace,

Our love’s a timeless, cherished embrace.

(Bridge – Sung in a duet, showcasing Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner’s vocal chemistry)

Dolly:

When I’m lost, you’re my guiding light,

In your arms, everything feels so right.

Porter:

With you, every day’s a brand new song,

Together, we’ll keep singing along.

(Chorus – Sung in harmony, combining Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner’s styles)

Oh, the sweet Appalachian melody,

In our hearts, it’ll forever be.

With Dolly’s charm and Porter’s grace,

Our love’s a timeless, cherished embrace.

(Outro – Sung together, fading out with their iconic blend)

In the hills where the wildflowers bloom,

Our love shines bright like a silvery moon.

With Dolly’s grace and Porter’s touch,

Our hearts entwined, forever as such.

Final Thoughts

The sweetness and tenderness of the song seem especially apt. You can just picture the two of them strumming guitars on that front porch, smiling with twinkling eyes. The song also captures the “country and hillbilly vibes” from the two artists—words Parton would assuredly use herself to describe the pair.

Where the song should be criticized, though, is just how lovey-dovey it is. For instance, would Parton sing about Wagoner as her “guiding light”? Maybe, maybe not.

In the end, though, it’s nice to think about the two singing together again, if for just one more time.

Oh, the sweet Appalachian melody,

In our hearts, it’ll forever be.

With Dolly’s charm and Porter’s grace,

Our love’s a timeless, cherished embrace.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images