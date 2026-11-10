We Didn’t Know When We’d See Billy Joel on Stage Again. Now, the Piano Man Has Given Us an Answer

In 2025, Billy Joel shocked fans when he was forced to cancel all his remaining concerts. After decades in the spotlight, the hitmaker revealed that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. Affecting Joel’s hearing, vision, and balance, he found it nearly impossible to continue performing. That led to the canceled shows. But while some believed it was the end of the Piano Man, apparently, nobody told that to Joel as he announced an upcoming concert.

With 2027 right around the corner, it seemed that Joel felt the urge to perform. And what better way to celebrate the holiday than with Joel? Posting an announcement on Instagram, the singer wrote, “Florida Atlantic University will welcome singer, songwriter and composer Billy Joel for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music at 7p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2026.”

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Before fans went clamoring to get tickets, Joel was sure to add that the tickets would be available to students who are currently enrolled at FAU. For those lucky enough to be a student, the general sale will start on November 12.

[RELATED: Billy Joel Speaks Out Against “Misguided” Unauthorized Biopic]

Billy Joel Admits “I’m Doing My Best”

While marking his official return to the spotlight, Joel made a few surprise appearances in the past. Back in January, he stunned fans who thought they were watching a Billy Joel cover band. They soon realized the person behind the piano was the man himself. And to make it better, he treated them to “Big Shot” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

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As for his health, Joel continuously kept fans updated about his life, and promised that his spirits were high. “I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay. What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it.”

Returning to the stage that made him an icon, Joel appeared to be taking his comeback one step at a time. Although his health remained a priority, the upcoming appearance offered an encouraging glimpse into his future.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)



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