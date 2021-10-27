The Rolling Stones Hit Minneapolis, Mick Sings Prince

On Sunday (October 24), famed British rock band The Rolling Stones continued their tour with a stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota—otherwise known as Prince’s hometown.



To mark the occasion, Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger quoted a few of the Purple One’s lyrics in two of the Stones’ songs. “Miss You” included some of Prince’s “Controversy” and “Midnight Rambler” had some of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Jon Bream, the music writer for The Star Tribune, tweeted the moments, which you can watch below.

Bream tweeted, “It’s Miss You (part 1) with a snippet of ⁦@prince⁩’s Controversy from ⁦@RollingStones⁩ ⁦@usbankstadium⁩ in Minneapolis”

He added, “That Midnight Rambler ⁦@MickJagger⁩ will see you in the purple rain, he sang in @Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis as ⁦@RollingStones⁩ rocked ⁦@usbankstadium⁩”

That Midnight Rambler ⁦@MickJagger⁩ will see you in the purple rain, he sang in @Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis as ⁦@RollingStones⁩ rocked ⁦@usbankstadium⁩ pic.twitter.com/iL1dvXFlu8 — Jon Bream (@jonbream) October 25, 2021

This is The Rolling Stones’ first tour without longtime drummer Charlie Watts. The band has been honoring Watts in recent shows, including this one in St. Louis in September below.

The Stones began with an opening tribute video on an empty stage with only a drum beat. Watts, who died earlier this year at the age of 80, played in the band almost since its inception, for nearly 50 years. Watts joined the Rolling Stones in 1963 as the final member to come aboard.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur)