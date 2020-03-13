Wes Buckley Releases New Record ‘Dancing the Bliss’

It’s safe to say that 2020 has not started off the way we had all planned. There’s been wildfires, tornadoes, viruses, and death of celebrities that we thought were immortal. Even through all this, the one thing that stands tall is music. Harrisburg native Wes Buckley plans on restoring some hope and allowing people to drift away from the negative thoughts with his latest record ‘Dancing the Bliss.’

The title track of this album is one that speaks on this sense of uncertainty that the world is going through right now.

“While creating this song, I was thinking about fires and the climate and worried about everything from the safety and beauty of a wintry place.”

This collection of songs was recorded at Honor Roll Studios in the Stationary Factory in Dalton, MA, an area where Buckley calls home and often takes the stage. Buckley’s way of crafting a song is reflective of a fellow New Englander Pancho Roth.

“He’s an earth and space guy,” says Buckley. “One of his lyrics I enjoy is from “Just Like Catching Light in a Jar”—It’ll take a hold of you and it’s hard to hold onto, the light that shines through, between me and you, the light that exists between us.”

While the two have some similarities, Buckley might be a little different when it comes to writing songs. Some prefer to be out in nature or in a place of isolation when writing but he prefers just a plain old table.

“I simply write my best when I am alone at the table or with a bunch of old musician pals.” This release was created with the help of many of Buckley’s musician friends including Johnny Irion, who produced the collection, Jenny Thiele, who sang vocals on “Dancing the Bliss.”

Coming off a big year of touring that included dozens of shows throughout the Northeast, Wes Buckley plans on continuous growth with even more shows in 2020. He has already played Trendy Shit Town in Boston, Apohadion in Portland, ME, and Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro, VT. He’ll continue this traction as he makes stops in Massachussetts and New Hampshire to round out the spring and begin summer. For a complete list, visit WesBuckley.com.

‘Dancing the Bliss’ is available on streaming platforms everywhere today!