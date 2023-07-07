Wet Leg Remixes Depeche Mode’s ‘Wagging Tongue’

Indie rock group Wet Leg has remixed Depeche Mode’s “Wagging Tongue.” The original song is featured on the band’s recent album Memento Mori. Memento Mori is Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album and was released on March 24.

Wet Leg‘s remix of the song features new, haunting vocals and an ethereal feel. Wet Leg’s remix is one of three new versions of “Wagging Tongue,” with Depeche Mode also releasing remixes of the song from Henning Baer and Daniel Avery.

Last month, Depeche Mode released an eerie, black-and-white music video for “Wagging Tongue,” which was directed by the Sacred Egg. Prolific filmmaker Anton Corbijn also provided creative direction on the video.

On April 8, 2022, Wet Leg released their self-titled debut record, which won Best Alternative Music Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Their song “Chaise Longue” went viral in 2021 and also won the band another Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance.

Wet Leg’s lead singer, Rhian Teasdale, discussed making the record with EW, saying, “Someone once told me, ‘You need to trust your own bad taste.’ From the word go, we made sure to do that with Wet Leg. Why else would we have let these really dumb songs we recorded see the light of day?”

Wet Leg is currently embarking on a world tour, with dates scheduled until June 2024. The band recently expressed to V Magazine how much they love touring, with Teasdale saying, “It was so cool. I feel so lucky that people come to our shows and sing with us. So thank you to everyone that has listened to the album or come see a show because it’s a dream to get to play music with your friends every night.”

Depeche Mode co-founder Dave Gahan recently opened up to NPR about how he almost didn’t want to make another Depeche Mode album before he recorded Momento Mori. Gahan told the outlet, “Because I felt really torn between jumping into making another Depeche Mode record or, as I had been for the last couple of years for the first time in my life, home with friends and family and my animals. And just living a life and really enjoying that.”

(Photo Credit Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Photo by ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images)