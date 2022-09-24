Wet Leg Shares New Singles, Announces New Tour Dates

It seems that everyone’s favorite band these days is Wet Leg. And with good reason.
The latest news from the British-born indie rock group is the release of the band’s new Spotify Singles and some new tour dates. The new singles include a cover of Ashnikko’s “Daisy” and a reworking of the band’s own song “Convincing.
Wet Leg has also announced four upcoming New York City headlining dates in December. They are also confirmed to support Harry Styles on his upcoming 2023 U.K. and European tour.
Fifteen months ago, Wet Leg, comprised of duo Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, released its debut single “Chaise Lounge” and since then, they’ve rocketed to stardom, garnering 140 million streams and selling more than 250,000 albums.
“I remember going to stay with Rhian around the time we recorded Chaise with Jon McMullen and she had told me about this artist she’d been listening to loads,” says Chambers of the Ashnikko cover. “She sang and played ‘Daisy’ on the guitar in the morning while we had coffee. It feels like another little circle coming ’round in our Wet Leg world getting to make this cover.
“Most of our album was written in the depths of 2020, and right up to April 2021 when we went into the studio, ” adds Chambers about the reworking of “Convincing.” “Since live music has opened back up, we play some tracks just as they were recorded, but ‘Convincing’ is one of the songs that has gone through a little shapeshift over time as we’ve been playing gigs for the last year. This version we recorded with James leans into the more mellow and woozy world it exists in our live sets.”
As for the December headlining dates in New York, the band will play at Webster Hall, the Bowery Ballroom, Elsewhere and Music Hall of Williamsburg. Check out their full slate of gigs below.
Fans can check the two new releases HERE.
Upcoming live dates
2022
October 3rd – C3 Stage, Guadalajara
October 4th – Lunario, Mexico City
October 6th – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle ^
October 14th – McDonald Theatre – Eugene
October 9th – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View ^
October 12th – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego ^
October 14th – Austin City Limits Musical Festival, Austin
October 15th – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles ^
October 21st – L’Aéroneff, Lille
October 23rd – Strom, Munich
October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan
October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich
October 27th – La Laiterie, Strasbourg
October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg
Oct 31st – Parkteatret, Oslo
November 1st – Debaser Strand, Stockholm
November 2nd – Vega, Copenhagen
November 4th – Trix, Antwerp
November 5th – Vera, Groningen
November 6th – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin
November 7th – Kantine, Cologne
November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris
November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette
November 11th – Paradiso, Amsterdam
November 13th – UEA, Norwich
November 14th – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
November 17th – SWG3, Glasgow
November 18th – Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds
November 19th – O2 Ritz, Manchester
November 21st – O2 Institute, Birmingham
November 23rd – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
November 24th – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham
November 27th – Limelight, Belfast
November 28th – Academy, Dublin
December 4th – Headliner’s, Louisville
December 5th – Delmar Hall, St Louis
December 6th – Truman, Kansas City
December 13th – ALT 92.3 Presents: Webster Hall, New York City
December 14th – Bowery Ballroom, New York City
December 15th – Elsewhere, Brooklyn
December 16th – WFUV Presents: Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn
2023
February 12th – O-East, Tokyo
February 13th – Nagoya Club Quattro, Nagoya
February 14th – Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka
February 15th – O-East, Tokyo
February 20th – HBF Park, Perth *
February 24th – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne *
February 25th – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne *
February 28th – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast *
March 3rd – Accor Stadium, Sydney *
March 4th – Accor Stadium, Sydney *
March 7th – MT Smart Stadium, Auckland *
May 13th – Casa Arena, Horsens *
May 14th – Casa Arena, Horsens *
May 17th – Olympiastadion, Munich *
May 18th – Olympiastadion, Munich *
May 22nd – Building Society Arena, Coventry *
May 23rd – Building Society Arena, Coventry *
May 26th – Murrayfield, Edinburgh *
May 27th – Murrayfield, Edinburgh *
June 1st – Stade De France, Paris *
June 2nd – Stade De France, Paris *
June 5th – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam *
June 6th – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam *
June 10th – Slane Castle, Slane *
June 13th – Wembley Stadium, London *
June 14th – Wembley Stadium, London *
June 16th – Wembley Stadium, London *
June 20th – Principality Stadium, Cardiff *
June 21st – Principality Stadium, Cardiff *
June 24th – Werchter Park, Werchter *
June 27th – Merkur-Speil Arena, Dusseldorf *
June 28th – Merkur-Speil Arena, Dusseldorf *
July 2nd – PGE Narodony, Warsaw *
July 5th – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt *
July 6th – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt *
July 8th – Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna *
July 12th – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company, Barcelona *
July 14th – Espacio Mad Cool, Madrid *
July 18th – Passeio Maritimo Alges, Lisbon *
July 22nd – Emilia RCF Arena, Reggio *
^ w/ Florence + The Machine
* w/ Harry Styles
Photo courtesy The Oriel