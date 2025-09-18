Spotify Says New Licensing Deal With Sony Is Better for Songwriters: Here’s How

The Swedish streaming giant Spotify has irrevocably altered the musical landscape for both listeners and artists. However, not everyone believes that change has been for the better. Earlier this year, a majority of Songwriter of the Year nominees decided to skip Spotify’s Grammy party. Many cited the streaming service’s royalty policy as their reason.

Apparently taking heed, Spotify began working with the three major music companies toward agreements they say will benefit songwriters. After striking deals with Universal Music Group and Warner Music earlier this year, the tech company has now officially reached an agreement with Sony Music.

Spotify Now Holds Direct Licensing Agreements With All Three Major Publishers

Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing announced Wednesday (Sept. 17) that they had each entered multi-year agreements with Spotify.

The deal with Sony Music Publishing includes a new direct licensing arrangement in the United States. This arrangement means songwriters will “share more directly in the growth of streaming,” according to a statement from Spotify.

“Sony Music Group and Spotify have long been mutually committed to advancing music streaming and growing the marketplace for all,” said Sony Music Group chairman Rob Stringer. “This is further reflected in our new agreements, where we’re working to develop futuristic approaches that ensure our artists and songwriters remain appropriately compensated for their work, and audiences are getting a high-quality experience that’s ever evolving.”

These deals will “better support artists and songwriters by unlocking new formats and forging deeper connections with fans,” added Alex Norström, Spotify’s co-president and chief business oﬃcer.

Previous Criticism

In March 2024, Spotify came under fire after reclassifying its Premium subscription tiers as “bundles” with 15 hours of audiobook access each month. This move resulted in U.S. publishers and songwriters receiving a lower mechanical royalty rate for their work.

The Mechanical Licensing Collective sued over that move, although a New York federal judge tossed out the lawsuit in January 2025.

