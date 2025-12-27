What Were Bruce Hornsby & The Range’s 5 Biggest Hits?

Bruce Hornsby & The Range emerged in the mid-80s with thoughtful heartland rock characterized by Hornsby’s soulful piano and vocals and excellent songwriting. Even though their music generally stood apart from what mostly dominated pop radio, they did quite well with their singles.

Videos by American Songwriter

In fact, they ended up with six Top 40 hits in the US when all was said and done. Let’s look back and see which of those songs did the best.

5. “Across The River” – No. 18 in 1990

If the tone of the guitar worming its way through this track sounds familiar, you’re not imagining things. Jerry Garcia is the one playing those licks. Hornsby, by that time, had become a kind of unofficial touring member of The Grateful Dead, which helps to explain the collaboration. As he often did, Bruce wrote this song with his brother John. The two write a moving story about a girl with dreams of leaving her small town that eventually get squelched. Still, there’s honor in the way she kept her eyes on that “hard and distant prize.”

4, “Every Little Kiss” – No. 14 in 1987

This was chosen as the lead single from the Range’s debut album. And you can understand the thought process, and the music is upbeat, even if the lyrics are a shade bittersweet. But when it was first released, “Every Little Kiss” failed to do much on the charts. Luckily, the song received another chance when the next single by The Range (still to come on this list) broke the band in a big way. Hornsby wrote this track with Elliot Scheiner. As with many of his songs, there’s a real sense of place within the lyrics that allows the story to cut a little deeper.

3. “The Valley Road” – No. 5 in 1988

After the runaway success of the band’s debut album, anticipation was high for the Range’s follow-up. Artists like Hornsby that don’t rely on trends or big production are generally able to stay more consistent from record to record. Indeed, Scenes From The Southside sustained the excellence of the debut. And “Valley Road” acted as an excellent introduction to the record, soaring to the Top 5. Here’s another song by Hornsby that creates authentic characters and follows them with empathy rather than judgment.

2. “Mandolin Rain” – No. 4 in 1986

They call them “hooks” for a reason. Once you hear the piano flourish that begins this song, played with gusto by Hornsby, you’re on board for this song, wherever it might take you. The beauty of it is that “Mandolin Rain” doesn’t waste the promise of that opening gambit. Bruce and John Hornsby, as writers, once again do an amazing job, including details that make this more than just a generalized lament. It’s deeply personal for this character. That’s why it evokes personal reminiscences in the listeners as well.

1. “The Way It Is” – No. 1 in 1986

It’s kind of wild to think that this song, unapologetically downcast and fearlessly honest about the world’s ills, went to No. 1 upon its release in 1986. That says something about the song’s airtight structure, built around Bruce Hornsby’s piano hooks and exciting soloing. And it also speaks to the fact that audiences are willing to deal with a little medicine if it’s presented with insight and honesty. The song stays relevant still today. Plus, it established Hornsby’s career as a standout singer-songwriter in an era when there weren’t that many making much impact.

Photo by Tristan Williams