Catching Up With “Stay (I Missed You)” Singer Lisa Loeb

Where has Lisa Loeb, the ’90s singer with the cat-eye glasses who told us to “Stay,” been?

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, there are several answers to that question.

Loeb, who says she likes appealing to a wide audience, has been involved in many creative pies since her hit song came out in 1994.

Previously in a “Where are they Now” segment for Oprah, Loeb shared, “I didn’t really feel very much like a ‘where are they now’ type of person, because I put out an album every year or two, had television shows on pretty major networks, and had done children’s books—you name it“

Let’s dive into all the things she’s doing.

The Splash

Lisa Loeb, born March 11, 1968, was a struggling artist in New York City. But she was also a friend of acclaimed actor Ethan Hawke. It was Hawke, who was starring in the movie, Reality Bites, that got Loeb to become a star. He brought her into the fold and for the movie she released the smash hit, “Stay (I Missed You).” Suddenly, Loeb, walking around an empty loft apartment in the music video for her hit, was a mainstay on MTV.

[RELATED: Lisa Loeb Flips the Story Switch with ‘Where They Are Now’ on New SiriusXM Show]

TV and Movies

Since then, Loeb has garnered some other moderate musical success, thanks to songs like “Do You Sleep?” in 1996 and “I Do” in 1998. She also has two albums—Tails and Firecracker—that have been certified Gold. But in more recent times, she’s shifted her efforts to other projects outside of pop music.

Loeb, with her recognizable look (thanks to her trademark cat-eye glasses), has been an actor on shows like Gossip Girl and Fuller House. She’s been in movies like Hot Tub Time Machine 2. She’s also starred in shows on The Food Network and E!

Children’s Music

Even more than her appearances on the small and silver screens, Loeb has earned success, acclaim, and a Grammy Award for her work in the children’s music genre. Her 2016 album, Feel What U Feel, won her the Best Children’s Album Grammy. She’s released 10 studio LPs for adults and six more for kids (and families).

Eye Glasses

Perhaps the most obvious career move for the hit single writer is going into the eye frame business. With her video for “Stay (I Missed You)” rising to such popularity and ubiquity, Loeb, who wears glasses in the vid, has become synonymous with eyewear

In 2010, she started the Lisa Loeb Eyewear Collection. Known for each frame being named after one of her songs, the glasses are designed for your girls.

Loeb also has her own “Wake Up! Brew” coffee line, named after one of her songs on her kids’ album, Camp Lisa.

Life Outside of It All

Lisa Loeb in 2023 (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Today, the 55-year-old artist is married with two children. And her cousin is the New York City drag queen, Alexis Michelle, who competed on the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

But in the end, she will forever be linked to her first hit song. It will always stay with her. (Ba-dum-ching!)

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images