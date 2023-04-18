While you can get a powerful and heavy sound by adding different distortion and overdrive pedals to your pedal rack, there’s no better (and less time-consuming) way to achieve a metal sound than buying an amp designed for high gain and lower tunings.

Amps for metal will provide you with the punch and loudness you need to galvanize your audience but also the warmth and color to enhance the quiet parts of your tracks.

When looking for a new metal amp, it’s crucial to take into account your playing style and the amp’s ability to reproduce every nuance in our songs: in short, you need a metal amplifier that’s versatile enough to satisfy all your creative needs.

We’ll review tube, solid-state, and even digital and hybrid amps for metal so that by the end of the article, you’ll know exactly what you need to bring to life the destructive sound of your dreams and let the headbanging begin.

To pick the best metal amps, I looked at amp models that can deliver power and versatility to both experienced and new guitar players, featuring options for all budgets and various brands.

Let’s take a look at the most popular metal amps in the market these days.

Best Guitar Amps For Metal

1. Best Amp Head for Metal – PRS MT 15 Mark Tremonti

SPECS:

Power Rating: 15W (7W switch)

Number of channels: 2

Tube Type: Tube Amplifier Head

Weight: 17.8 lbs

The legendary PRS MT 15 Tremonti Signature is beloved by thousands of heavy metal guitarists, and for the right reasons: this all-tube amp head provides a wide range of fantastic tones, from a rich, clean sound to a grinding distorted riff: everything you’ll ever need for to enhance the qualities of your guitar is right here, in this lunchbox amp designed with rock and metal guitar players in mind.

The secret of the PRS MT 15 Tremonti’s success lies in its aggressive yet fully customizable high gain, which intensifies both heavy metal riffs and solos with its unique sonic texture.

The saturated tones are the strong point of this tiny amp: the distortion is punchy and deep, magnifying the sonic signature of your guitar and bringing to life an enveloping and energetic sound.

The two channels provide plenty of options to optimize the tonal shaping, and the 15W is more than enough to make the PRS MT 15 Tremonti Signature your go-to studio and rehearsal amplifier.

2 Dest Doom/Stoner/Sludge Amp – Orange Rockerverb 100

SPECS:

Power Rating: 100W

Number of channels: 2

Tube Type: Hybrid Head Amp

Weight: 54.56 lbs

I discovered the incredible sound of Orange amps through stoner/sludge metal bands like Down or Corrosion of Conformity. However, you might be surprised to find out these metal amps are incredibly versatile and can perfectly recreate a wide range of sounds, from blues to doom and everything in between.

The tones sound authentic and natural, and the bluesy sound coming out of this amp has a depth and richness you won’t find in any other metal amplifier. The variety of distortion, growing naturally from overdrive to high gain, will provide you with a fantastic sonic palette that’ll give you all the versatility you need when performing and composing.

If you love the warm sound of a classic guitar amplifier, you should definitely try the Orange Rockerverb 100, and while it’s definitely not cheap compared to other metal amps on this list, this is a head amp that might well accompany you throughout your career.

3 Best Practice Amp for Metal – Peavey Invective 120

SPECS:

Power Rating: 20W

Number of channels: 2

Tube Type: tube amplifier head

Weight: 16.53lbs

The modern metal man needs a versatile amp that delivers a great sound even at lower volumes. If that’s what you’re looking for, then the Invective 120 is the perfect tube head for you.

The successor of the magnificent 6505, the Peavey Invective 120 is designed to give guitarists complete control over its multi-layered, fully saturated sound, with a built-in noise gate to keep the output in check and a highly improved clean sound compared to its predecessor.

I’d recommend this amp to guitarists looking for a great amp to record music at home that won’t break the bank. The tonal versatility of the Peavey Invective 120 is easy to customize to create unique metal signatures, and the built-in MSDI technology allows you to practice with your headphone without sacrificing sound quality.

If you’re one of those metal guitarists with a soft heart, the Peavey Invective 120 also has a clean sound that will help you create the perfect rock ballad. All in all, it’s a great option for the guitarist who wants to explore various genres.

4. Best Budget Metal Amp – Orange Micro Dark

SPECS:

Power Rating: 20W

Number of channels: 1

Tube Type: Hybrid Head Amp

Weight: 1.72 lbs

Don’t let the size of the Micro Dark fool you: Orange packed everything that makes the Dual Dark amps great into this tiny lunchbox head amplifier, with a price that makes it ideal for all the metalheads on a budget.

Vibrant, crunchy, and loud: with just 20W, the Micro Dark sounds much more powerful than it should, making it ideal for daily practice, home recording, rehearsals, and even small gigs. What about bigger stages? You can get a suitable cabinet to bring your refined sound on any stage, from the Desert Fest to Sziget.

The CabSim emulation of this hybrid amplifier allows you to recreate the sound of a 2×12 cabinet, which you can use to practice at night with your headphones or at low volume. The Micro Dark’s only downside is that it has just one lead channel, meaning versatility is not its forte.

However, the shape control will give you enough dynamic response to practice and record any kind of heavy metal riffs and solos.

If you’re a metal guitarist making music from their home recording studio, I can’t think of a better and more affordable option than the Orange Micro Dark.

5. Best Lightweight Metal Amp – Blackstar St James 6L6

SPECS:

Power Rating: 50W

Number of channels: 2

Tube Type: Valve Head Amp

Weight: 13.23 lbs

The Blackstar St James 6L6 is easy to carry and offers a great range of tones to heavy metal guitarists looking for a portable, all-in-one studio amp.

The British producer Blackstar claims that the St James 6L6 is the lightest 50-watt amp in the market, which weighs roughly as much as your average solid-state rig. This is because the cabinet in candlewood ply, combined with the Celestion Zephyr speaker, brings the weight down considerably without sacrificing the sound quality.

The St James 6L6 has a two-watt half-power switch for practice which doesn’t compromise the tube tone characteristics, giving you a realistic sound even at lower volumes. The amp offers plenty of power and distortion that’ll enhance the properties of your guitar but also a clean channel that’s transparent and rich.

Finally, the St James 6L6 has all the necessary built-in applications to professionally record and customize sounds on the go.

If you’re a touring artist or constantly on the move between rehearsal rooms, recording studios, and small gigs, the Blackstar St James 6L6 is a great choice that’ll give you great sound and avoid unnecessary back pain.

6. Best for Extremely Distorted Sound – Diezel VH Micro

SPECS:

Power Rating: 30-watt

Number of channels: 1

Tube Type: Solid-state Head Amp

Weight: 4lbs

The crushing sound that comes out of this tiny head amplifier is nothing short of incredible. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the legendary Diezel sound has been adopted by legends like James Hetfield and Adam Jones: this great metal amplifier is designed for high gain and can craft a unique metal tone but also transparent and pleasant clean channel.

At a fraction of the price (and weight) of its bigger brother, the VH4, the Diezel VH Micro features many controls that offer endless solutions for tonal sculpting: from the Deep and Presence controls to the standard EQ, Master and Gain. This head amplifier is based exclusively on the worldwide-known Mega channel, great for metal riffs, memorable guitar solos, and much more.

The Diezel VH Micro is a tiny and evil amp: for less than $300, you can recreate the sound of legendary metal guitarists, so I’d definitely recommend it to those looking for an affordable way to play metal.

7. Best Tube Amp for Metal – Mesa Boogie JP-2C

SPECS:

Power Rating: 100W

Number of channels: 3

Tube Type: Tube Head Amp

Weight: 40 lbs

Although it’s considered a must-have for prog-metal aficionados, the JP-2C features a sonic versatility that made it popular among guitarists across all genres.

Based on the sound signature of Mark IIC+, the Mesa Boogie JP-2C has an incredible high-gain sound and a clean channel reminiscent of the unique John Petrucci sound. Whether you like Dream Theatre or not, you can’t deny their guitarist has been one of the most emulated rock musicians over the last three decades!

From warm to aggressive saturation, the JP-2C’s distortion is fully adjustable through the independent channels and five different modes, giving the fluidity you need when composing and performing heavy metal music.

As for the tech side, it’s worth mentioning the sophisticated CabClone line output, MIDI programmability, and the foot-switchable Dual 5-band equalizers, which makes it undoubtedly one of the best amps for metal in the market.

Compared to all the other options on this list, the Mesa Boogie JP-2C is very expensive. I’m not saying it’s not worth the money, but you should consider buying this tube amplifier only if you have a clear vision of the sound you want to obtain.

8. Best Combo Amp – Boss Katana-100 MKII

SPECS:

Power Rating: 100W

Number of channels: 5

Tube Type: Digital Combo

Weight: 33lbs

You can’t go wrong with the Boss Katana 100 MKII combo amp: you can pretty much play anything with it, from jazz to doom metal. It comes with five amplifier types (Clean, Crunch, Lead, Acoustic, Brown) and 60 Boss effects, giving you all the versatility you need to create your distinctive guitar sound.

However, it’s with the heavier sounds that the Katana-100 MKII truly shines. When using the Brown lead channel, the Katana unleashes the power of the Boss Waza amplifier it’s inspired by, with a deep distorted sound that works well also with high-gain solo tones.

When it comes to versatility in heavy metal, the Boss Katana 100 MKII is a state-of-the-art combo amp with an incredible variety of realistic effects that will satisfy beginners and expert metalheads alike.

I had the opportunity to use the Katana-100 MKII multiple times, and it performed magnificently in every context. For under $400, you get a metal amp that’s fully customizable, and you can use it at home, in the studio and in small/medium-sized venues.

9. Best High Gain – EVH 5150III LBX

SPECS:

Power Rating: 15W

Number of channels: 2

Tube Type: Lunchbox Tube Head

Weight: 16lbs

For those heavy metal guitarists who deeply love distortion, the EVH 5150III LBX is a compact, powerful solution with a vibrant and warm gain that gives you endless options to create your heavy sound.

The three-band EQ is ideal for designing a unique sonic signature, and the Crunch and Full Burn channels bring to life a modern, enveloping distortion, perfect for galvanizing metal riffs and explosive solos.

The power-switching options allow you to change from 15 to 4 watts, creating a saturated sound without damaging your ears. The only downside of the EVH 5150III LBX is the clean sound, which leaves much to be desired; this is an amp for the uncompromising metal guitarist who simply does not use clean sounds.

Personally, I find this amp head a bit too extreme, but I know many guitarists who love it for its uncompromising extreme metal sound, so I’d recommend it only if you’re looking for a grinding, aggressive distortion.

Tips for Buying a Metal Amplifier

If you’re buying your first metal amplifier, you might not be familiar with some of the terms I’ve used throughout this article. Before you go to the nearest music shop and get the first amplifier you see on sale, you need to identify the sound you want to achieve, the budget at your disposal, and the reason why you’re buying an amplifier in the first place.

Distortion

Amplifiers designed for heavier music generally provide better distortion, thanks to powerful high gains and a sound that shines when playing lower tones. My first recommendation is to try an amplifier without any pedals: simply increase the gain until you reach the sound you envision, and if the distortion sounds heavy enough for your taste, you’re on the right track.

Although the way a metal amp sounds without effects is important, history is full of guitarists who customized their sound through pedals and effects that completely transformed their amplifiers, so I wouldn’t focus exclusively on this characteristic if I were you.

Wattage

Your amp’s power will define the purpose it’ll serve. If you need a metal amp to practice at home, anything between 10 and 30W will suffice. If you play in small venues, get one between 30 and 50W. For medium to big-size venues, go for 100W to stay on the safe side.

Remember that it’s always better not to crank up the volume too much, as you might cause unwanted distortion or even damage your gear. If you find yourself constantly turning the volume up during gigs or rehearsals, it might be time to change your amp.

Tube vs Solid-state Amplifiers

Many people ask me: should I go for a tube or a solid-state amp for playing metal?

While tube amps are considered the standard amp for metal guitar players, solid-state amplifiers offer many advantages: they’re often more affordable than tube amps and have digital features that allow endless customization.

If you’re on a budget, I’d suggest going for a solid-state amplifier. If money is not an issue, and you’re looking for the vintage, warm sound of classic heavy metal, then tube amps are the ones for you. Ultimately, the best amp for metal is the one that sounds best according to you.

Portability

If you’re often touring or moving around with your gear, your amp’s portability is something you’ll need to consider. Solid-state amplifiers are generally easier to carry around and are lighter, so they’re the ideal choice if you have rehearsals three or four times a week and need to bring your amplifier every time.

All in all, I’d go for solid-state amps for regular practice, rehearsals, and small gigs and get a tube amplifier when you start performing in bigger venues or for recording sessions.

Budget

As you saw on the list above, options are endless when it comes to metal amplifiers. Prices vary greatly, from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands of dollars. If this is your first amplifier, I’d recommend an affordable, versatile option: for instance, the Boss Katana and the Diezel VH Micro will satisfy your needs for years to come without breaking the bank.

Whenever you feel like these affordable amps can’t recreate the sound you envision, look for higher-end amplifiers, but I’m confident it’ll take some time before these little beasts will let you down!

Guitar Amps For Metal FAQs

What Features Should I Look For in a Guitar Amp for Playing Metal Music?

Ensure your amplifier has a boost option and that the frequency spectrum is fully customizable. Having a great sound coming out of your amp without adding pedals is a great starting point and will save you plenty of headaches.

Also, think about what you need it for. Is it going to be a studio, rehearsal, or touring amp? Depending on your needs, you’ll need to look into wattage or buy a powerful-enough cabinet to combine with your head amp.

Finally, look for an amp that’ll enhance the characteristics of your guitar, whether you’re playing heavy riffs or intricate solos.

Should I Go for a Tube Amp or a Solid-state Amp for Playing Metal?

While tube amps are considered the standard amp for metal guitar players, solid-state amplifiers offer many advantages: they’re often more affordable than tube amps and have digital features that allow endless customization.

If you’re on a budget, I’d suggest going for a solid-state amp. If money is not an issue, and you’re looking for the vintage, warm sound of classic heavy metal, then tube amps are the ones for you. Ultimately, the best guitar amp for metal is the one that sounds best according to you.

What Are Some Recommended Brands of Guitar Amps for Playing metal?

Orange, Peavey, PRS, Diezel and Marshall are all exceptional brands that deliver an aggressive sound that satisfies the needs of metal guitarists worldwide. They’re all different, and each brand has unique sonic features, but there’s no doubt they’ve all made a name for themselves in the world of heavy and extreme metal music.

All the big brands offer solutions for all budgets, so make sure you define how much you want to invest before searching for your next metal amp, and don’t get obsessed with a single amplifier brand or model!

How Can I Get the Best Sound Out of my Guitar Amp for Playing Metal?

To get a loud, powerful sound, you’ll need to adjust the gain to high levels and have deep bass and clear mids. The best metal amps are designed to enhance the distorted tones and create a classic metal sound effect.

Depending on whether you’re focused more on heavy riffs or epic guitar solos, you’ll need to adjust your built-in settings and get some pedals to refine your sonic palette. Either way, a transparent clean sound and a powerful distortion are trademarks of the best amps for metal.

Listen to your favorite artists and emulate their amp settings: use their settings as a starting point to develop your own style, and in the process, you’ll understand the effects and gear you need to expand your sound.

What Are Some Common Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing a Guitar Amp for Playing Metal?

Understanding what you need is a crucial point when choosing a guitar amp.

If you’re only practicing in your bedroom and never performing live, you don’t need a 100w amplifier for now. If space and/or money are an issue, then look for affordable combo amps for metal. However, if you’re looking to scale up your career, investing in a top-of-the-range head amp + cabinet will help you craft the sound of your dreams.

Spend some time identifying your needs, budget, and commitment to heavy metal, then choose your amp accordingly!

Final Thoughts

I hope this guide helped clarify what you need to look for when searching for a new metal amp! I believe all these amps for metal are phenomenal and worth the money, so it’s up to you to decide which one is more in line with the heavy sound you envision. Tube amplifiers, combo amps, and everything in between can all bring to life exceptional metal tones, so don’t just opt for the most popular amps for metal, but rather look for the ones that’ll make your sound worth imitating.

All in all, I’d always recommend the Boss Katana-100 MKII combo amp for its versatility and accessible price. It’s a popular metal workhorse that can satisfy your needs regardless of the stage of your music career, and you can further customize it through the digital effects or your pedal rack to create a distinctive metal sound signature. Not all great amps for metal are tube amps, so don’t overestimate the power of combo and digital amplifiers.

Good luck, and stay creative!

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater