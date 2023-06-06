Where’s Flea? Have You Spotted RHCP’s Bassist In These Movies?

For decades, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea has donned some pretty big stages, but in that time, he’s also graced some even bigger screens. Never the leading man, but always the act to see, the musician has made several appearances in a number of classic flicks, capturing viewers’ attentions with his wild-eyed looks and confident portrayals.

Videos by American Songwriter

Have you spotted the bassist in these blockbusters?

1. Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Taking up the role of the shady Douglas J. Needles, or simply Needles, Flea makes a cameo in 1989’s Back to the Future Part II in which he haggles with a future Marty McFly, insinuating that he’s too “chicken” to make a business deal. The bassist reprised the role in Back to the Future Part III the next year.

2. My Own Private Idaho (1991)

Alongside acting greats River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves, Flea portrays the character Budd in the 1991 drama, My Own Private Idaho. He can be seen below in a funeral scene inciting a ruckus by tossing a lawn chair and letting out a shriek.

3. Son in Law (1993)

Flea was also in acclaimed company on the set of the 1993 film Son in Law in which he takes up the role of Tattoo Artist in a brief, but lovable scene with Pauly Shore and Carla Gugino. “It’s better than a kick in the face with a golf shoe,” his character matter-of-factly tells the leading lady when she asks if getting a tattoo will hurt.

4. The Big Lebowski (1998)

The 1998 cult favorite The Big Lebowski would be incomplete without its nihilists, one of which was portrayed by the bassist. He can be seen in the video below as Nihilist #2, standing near a burning car and threatening the film’s titular Dude.

5. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Simply credited as Musician, Flea makes an appearance in 1998’s Johnny Depp-led odyssey, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. The below scene finds the two actor-musicians in a compromising position.

6. The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

Flea is not so easy to spot in the 2002 The Wild Thornberrys Movie, an animated movie in which he gives life to the wild boy Donnie. Watch below to see how the bassist voiced the character’s distinct way of communicating.

7. Baby Driver (2017)

Flea is among the cast of criminals in the 2017 action flick, Baby Driver. As the character Eddie “No-Nose,” watch the bassist prepare for a heist alongside actors Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars