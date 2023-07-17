Who’s Performing on the CMA Fest 2023 TV Special and How to Watch

If you missed out on coming to Nashville for CMA Fest 2023, don’t fear! ABC is set to air a television special featuring all the highlights this Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c. The special will be hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson. Throughout the three-hour concert special, country fans will see can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances from the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Dierks, Elle, and Lainey as our ‘CMA Fest’ hosts this year,” Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. “As fans experienced last year, the energy Dierks and Elle bring to the stage is palpable and will only be amplified with the addition of Lainey this year. Each of these artists have a deep passion for CMA Fest and the country music fans from around the globe who travel to Nashville for the event. We are thrilled to have all three of them together to help us celebrate 50 years!”

Learn more about the ABC special below, including how to watch it and what is in store.

How to Watch

The CMA Fest TV special will air on ABC on July 19 at 8/7c. You can stream ABC live on the network’s app on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.

Other options include subscriptions to Fubo or Hulu. The show will be available for playback on Hulu on July 20. Find more internet streaming options, HERE.

Find more information on how to watch The CMA Fest TV special, HERE.

Who is Performing?

At this year’s CMA Fest, the lineup touts a number of industry heavyweights and country dabblers including Avril Lavigne, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Jo Dee Messina, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Leon Bridges, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Tanya Tucker, Vince Gill, and more.

Each of the featured artists will play some of their biggest hits and, who knows, they might just team up for a surprise collaboration or two. At CMA Fest, anything can happen.

Find the full lineup of stars and the songs they are slated to perform (per Circle All Access), below.

CMA FEST TV Lineup:

Alabama — “Mountain Music”

Jason Aldean — “Try That In A Small Town”

Dierks Bentley — “Gold”

Luke Bryan — “But I Got A Beer In My Hand”

Eric Church — “Smoke a Little Smoke”/ “Bad Mother Trucker”

Luke Combs — “Love You Anyway”

Dan + Shay — “Speechless”

Jordan Davis — “Buy Dirt”

Vince Gill and Luke Combs — “One More Last Chance”

HARDY — “TRUCK BED”

HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson — “wait in the truck”

Tyler Hubbard — “Dancin’ In The Country”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”

Cody Johnson — “’Til You Can’t”

Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire — “Whoever’s In New England”

Elle King featuring Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges — “If You Were Mine”

Miranda Lambert and Avril Lavigne — “Kerosene/Sk8er Boi”

Little Big Town — “Wine Beer Whiskey”

Ashley McBryde — “Light On In The Kitchen”

Tim McGraw — “Standing Room Only”

Jo Dee Messina and Carly Pearce — “I’m Alright”

Old Dominion — “Memory Lane”

Jon Pardi — “Your Heart or Mine”

Carly Pearce — “What He Didn’t Do”

Darius Rucker — “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

Tanya Tucker with Elle King and Lainey Wilson — “Texas (When I Die)”

Keith Urban — “Wild Hearts”

Lainey Wilson — “Watermelon Moonshine”

