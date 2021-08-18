Two New Fela Kuti Reissues Are Soon To Drop

For those who have proverbially fallen in love with the prolific and powerful musician, Fela Kuti, there are some new goodies in the works to enjoy. This November, fans can acquire two new reissued records of Kuti’s most adored albums: London Scene and Live! w/Ginger Baker.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of both recordings and fans can receive the first on November 5 in limited edition multi-colored vinyl, and the second on November 19, which features audio remastered from the original Abbey Road Studios tapes and is pressed on limited edition red vinyl.

Pre-order the records here.

Additionally, Kuti fans can enjoy a newly discovered second drum solo from Tony Allen and Baker from the 1978 Berlin Jazz Festival. Stream here.

It has been a big year for the Kuti family tree. Earlier in 2021, Fela’s son, Femi, and grandson, Made, released solo records to much fanfare. In addition, Kuti was among the nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He is also featured on the prominent new docuseries, McCartney 3, 2, 1, during which the famed Beatle sings Kuti’s praises.

Kuti’s legacy is tremendous and vast. He is the inventor of Afrobeat, a modern musical genre that fused traditional African rhythms with American jazz to create an inspirational, political, and revolutionary sound that changed both African and global music.

Photo by Bernard Matussiere