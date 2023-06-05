Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson Announced as Hosts for CMA Fest TV Special

For all you Country music fans that won’t be able to make the trip out to Nashville this weekend (June 8-11) for the 50th-anniversary edition of CMA Fest—have no fear—you will have a chance to revisit all the high points with a TV special set to air on July 19.

Videos by American Songwriter

ABC is set to broadcast the TV special, hosted by three county music mainstays: Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson. Bentley and King also acted as hosts for last year’s television special. Wilson, who had a landmark year, will take on hosting duties for the first time.

The special will highlight all the biggest moments from CMA Fest, which is set to kick off on June 8 and conclude on June 11. “I could not be more excited to welcome Dierks, Elle, and Lainey as our CMA Fest hosts this year,” CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said in a statement. “As fans experienced last year, the energy Dierks and Elle bring to the stage is palpable and will only be amplified with the addition of Lainey this year.

“Each of these artists have a deep passion for CMA Fest and Country Music fans from around the globe who travel to Nashville for the event,” Trahern continued. “We are thrilled to have all three of them together to help us celebrate 50 years!”

In addition to their jobs as hosts, Bentley and Wilson will play sets at Nissan Stadium during the festival. Elsewhere on the stadium line-up are Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Eric Church, and more. Find the full line-up, HERE.

CMA Fest began in 1972 and has since become the event to get your country music fix. The event, featuring some of the biggest names in the genre, is made all the more special given that many of the shows are free to attend.

While you wait for all the countryfied action that this year’s CMA Fest will bring. Check out our highlights of last year’s event, HERE.

Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Axios After Hours Presented By Live Nation