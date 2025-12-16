‘The Voice’ Season 28 Finale Live Blog: Night 1 (December 15, 2025)

After weeks of auditions, battles, and spectacular performances, The Voice is almost ready to crown its season 28 champon. The final six contestants will compete against one another during night one of the two-night finale. Catch tonight’s two-hour event starting at 9/8c. Keep up with all the action from the episode with the American Songwriter season 28 live blog below.

Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images)



Niall Horan Is Sick

Host Carson Daly revealed that Horan has been under the weather the last couple of weeks. While Horan managed to make it to the show, the former One Direction member revealed that he’s been put on vocal rest. As such, he will not be performing duets with his two finalists on the Dec. 16 episode of the show. Instead, Reba McEntire will step in to do the job.

DEK of Hearts Performs

Team Niall’s wild card contestants, who America voted through to the finale, got the performances started by covering Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s 1987 hit “Fishin’ in the Dark.”

The Wild Cad Finalists Are Revealed

Max Chambers and DEK of Hearts are the two artists that America voted through to the live finale. That means that Michael Bublé and Niall Horan will each have two representatives in the finale and two chances to win.

'The Voice' Finale Has Begun!