Vince Gill’s 35th Grand Ole Opry Anniversary Celebration Will Feature Amy Grant, Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, and More

Five decades ago, Vince Gill left his home with nothing but a dream. That dream was to leave his mark on the same genre that inspired him – country music. And throughout the years that followed, he did exactly that. Having more than a few accolades, the singer achieved a monumental milestone in June 1989 when he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. A special moment for any singer, in October, he will return to that same stage to celebrate his 35th anniversary of being an Opry member.

Although the Opry was built way before Gill was even born, the musician has become part of the venue’s rich history. For more than three decades, he has stood inside the famous circle, sharing the stage with legends while becoming one himself.

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🎉 On October 17, we're celebrating Vince Gill's 35th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member! https://t.co/t7zCwWur5o



This special evening will feature performances from Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, Wendy Moten and more during both the 7:00 PM and 9:30… pic.twitter.com/tsJ6aS586F — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) September 3, 2026

While Gill performed for the first time in June 1989, the Opry didn’t officially induct him as a member until August 10, 1991. And since that moment, he has won nearly two dozen Grammy Awards, 19 CMA Awards, and a membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame. His hit song “Go Rest High on That Mountain” was also selected by the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress for preservation.

[RELATED: The 3 Best Songs Vince Gill Wrote for Other Artists (That He Should Have Kept for Himself)]

A Small Price To Pay To See Vince Gill At The Grand Ole Opry

His wife and an award-winning singer herself, Amy Grant, will also take the stage alongside Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, and Wendy Moten to mark the milestone. With decades of music, memories, and history behind him, Gill’s 35th anniversary promises to be more than another night at the Opry.

With Gill having such a rich history, the Opry needed more than a single show, as a second performance would happen the same night at 9:00 p.m. Giving fans not one but two chances to snag tickets, one person explained what it was like to witness Gill’s 25th anniversary celebration. “I was at Vince’s 25th anniversary at the Opry. Both shows were fantastic. It was worth the trip from Seattle!”

Scheduled for October 17, fans could purchase tickets for the special event through the Opry website. Looking at prices, tickets started at $84 and climbed to over $500 depending on seating location. With demand likely to grow as the night approaches, longtime Gill fans might not want to wait too long to secure their spot inside the famous circle.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)