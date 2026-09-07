Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter Collapses Onstage Mid-Song at Nashville’s Historic Ryman Auditorium

Performing at the famed Ryman Auditorium is a dream for many artists. Only a few of those dreamers will watch that fantasy become a reality. And for Ray LaMontagne, he was one of those dreamers. After releasing his debut studio album, Trouble, in 2004, the singer spent the last two decades sharing his talents across genres like folk, rock, and blues. Knowing exactly what it was like to perform at the Ryman, LaMontagne took the stage at the famed venue on Saturday. But what looked like the average set turned into a nightmare when LaMontagne collapsed.

Before LaMontagne fell on stage, fans were already concerned for the singer when he struggled to get through the lyrics of “Hannah.” He had to stop twice during the song to find his place. Apologizing to the crowd, he eventually left the spotlight, confusing fans. Their worries didn’t last long before he returned and jumped into “Jolene.”

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He collapsed during his performance at The Ryman Theater minutes ago.



(Suspected heat exhaustion) https://t.co/PBrSet9JwL — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) September 6, 2026

With Dolly Parton passing away only a few weeks ago, countless artists have covered the iconic song as a tribute. But LaMontagne released his own song called “Jolene” that was not attached to Dolly. The song was included during the credits of the 2010 film The Town. Barely hitting the ground, LaMontagne’s team rushed the stage, helping the singer to the back.

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Giving an update to concerned fans, LaMontagne’s team wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to everyone who came out to tonight’s show at the Ryman. Ray is in good hands with the local EMS and is being treated for heat-related dehydration, he is doing well now and is grateful for everyone’s understanding.”

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Thankfully, LaMontagne was able to get the treatment he needed. As for his future dates, his team insisted that he would keep his schedule. He did return to the stage on Sunday at the Louisville Palace. Able to power through the concert, LaMontagne appeared to be in good spirits as he continued forward with his tour.

Although his night in Nashville ended unexpectedly, LaMontagne wasted little time getting back under the spotlight. After performing in Louisville on Sunday, he will continue with shows in Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, Portland, New York, and several other cities.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)