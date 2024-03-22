Why Kenny Chesney Thought “Don’t Blink” Would End His George Strait-Inspired Career

In the late 90s and early 2000s, every country singer wanted to be like George Strait — except for Kenny Chesney. Struggling to find his authenticity within a sea of belt-buckled lookalikes, Chesney’s 2007 album ‘Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates’ would lay the sandy groundwork for his Corona-drinking, sunscreen-slathered No Shoes Nation.

The album’s second single, “Don’t Blink,” was a testament to this artistic struggle. In some ways, the track helped establish Chesney’s new, breezier sound. But in other ways, it placed Chesney right back in the box he thought was turning into a coffin for his career.

Kenny Chesney on Leaving George Strait Behind

Before Kenny Chesney adopted his current beach bum persona, he was a rising Tennessean following in the footsteps of similar artists who came before him. He released his debut album ‘In My Wildest Dreams’ in 1994. Six years later, he had enough chart-toppers to release a ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation album in 2000. On paper, Chesney was quickly rising to the ranks of country royalty. But he didn’t feel like that crown truly belonged to him.

At a March 2024 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Chesney revealed how much he struggled to find his footing during his earliest industry days. “I was like a lot of artists, honestly,” Chesney recalled, “I was trying to be the newer version of George Strait. I think Garth [Brooks] would tell you the same thing. He loved George. That was the bar.”

Inspired by the King of Country, Chesney donned the traditional attire: big hat, belt buckle, blue collar. “I was trying to be that,” the artist told the seminar attendees. “The moment I stopped trying to be George Strait, that was the moment my life changed. I started really writing songs. And my life in the Virgin Islands, I spent a lot of time writing out there.”

Fighting For His Own Image

Two years after releasing his greatest hits compilation, Chesney dipped his toes in the water of his now-famous island aesthetic with the album ‘No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems.’ This foray into steel drummed accompaniment continued into 2007 with his release ‘Just Who I Am: Pirates & Poets.’ But amidst the typical fare of ballads, upbeat workers’ anthems, and beachy tunes to sunbathe, a greater question lurked below the surface. Who was Kenny Chesney?

‘Just Who I Am’ answered the question in a roundabout way. Opting for pre-written tracks instead of originals, the album catered to Chesney’s audience while solidifying his unique image. The album’s second single, “Don’t Blink,” sums up the singer’s struggle to find his footing without alienating his fan base. As he explained at the Country Radio Seminar in 2024, it was one of his least favorite tracks on the record.

“I hated it,” Chesney said, “I felt like it just touched every button you could possibly touch to get somebody to like a song. And I hated it. I was in Joe [Galante, Sony Music executive]’s ear about how much I hated this single choice: ‘It’s never gonna work. This is going to be the end of everything. I’ve worked really hard to be here, and you’re gonna cut my legs off.’”

An Unexpected (To Chesney) Hit

The “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” singer told the CMR seminar that Chesney and Galante were walking out of the building after a string of interviews at ABC Radio Networks when the receptionist mentioned how much she loved “Don’t Blink.” “I looked at Galante and said, ‘You told her to say that,’” Chesney quipped to the audience. In the end, the song that Chesney worried would be a death knell for his career turned out to be another record-breaking hit.

“Don’t Blink” debuted at #16 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country chart, making it the highest debut on the chart since these statistics were first recorded in 1990. As the track slowly crawled up the country music charts, it became Chesney’s 13th #1 hit. In the end, Chesney was wrong. The single didn’t cut his legs off—it gave him more solid ground to stand on. All he had to do was shed his George Strait button-downs and find his own footing.