New Country and Americana Albums for March 22, 2024: New Music from Sierra Ferrell, Cody Jinks and More

We’ve reached the end of the first workweek of spring and our reward is a crop of new country and Americana albums. The great music is in full bloom today. In fact, one could even say the fields are overflowing with a variety of albums and EPs from an eclectic group of artists.

No matter what your weekend plans look like, you’ll find the perfect soundtrack in the bountiful harvest we’ve been offered this week. There are new albums from mainstream country greats like Kenny Chesney and Chris Young. Those who prefer independent music will be happy to see new releases from Sierra Ferrell and Cody Jinks among others. Additionally, Charlie Parr dropped a top-notch blues record, and The Lucky Ones cooked up some blue ribbon-worthy bluegrass.

Standout Releases

Sierra Ferrell never fails to impress. Her songwriting is rock-solid and her ethereal voice could easily be compared to a young Dolly Parton. However, listeners will never hear Ferrell trying to be anyone but herself. Add those things to the instrumentation that combines classic country, bluegrass, and old-time and you’ve got a winning combination.

Trail of Flowers is the perfect follow-up to her 2021 outing Long Time Coming. The new album encapsulates Ferrell’s range as a singer and songwriter. It also highlights the fact that her band is made up of stylistic chameleons with deep respect for and understanding of the foundational traditional sounds of Americana.

Standout Tracks: “Fox Hunt” “Chittlin’ Cookin’ Time in Cheatham County” “I’ll Come off the Mountain”

Cody Jinks’ new album Change the Game is among the best country releases of the year. Jinks flexed his songwriting skill on what he calls the most vulnerable record he’s ever released. To listen to Change the Game is to get inside Jinks’ mind and see what he’s lived through since he released Mercy.

Standout Tracks: “Take This Bottle” “What You Love” “A Few More Ghosts”

New Country and Americana Albums for March 22, 2024

Trail of Flowers—Sierra Ferrell

Change the Game—Cody Jinks

Little Sun—Charlie Parr

Mother—The Wandering Hearts

The Way of the World—T Bear

Queen Kerosene—Alex Jordan

Bright Future—Adrianne Lenker

On the Ride here—Sam Morrow

Needlefull—Magic Tuber String Band

All My Friends—Aoife O’Donnovan

California Sun—Ted Russell Kamp

Tigers Blood—Waxahatchee

Alabama Sound—Taylor Hunnicutt

Creekbed Carter—Creekbed Carter

December Last Call—Driftwood

Goodbye Country Stars—David Beck

The Frontmen—The Frontmen

Strange Places—Chasen Wayne

Nickle for the Fiddler—The Lucky Ones

Change Is Now: A Tribute to The Byrds

Born—Kenny Chesney

Young Love and Saturday Night—Chris Young

Songs in the Gravel (EP)—Dylan Gossett

Weakness, Etc. (EP)—Ruston Kelly

Break Mine (EP)—Brothers Osborne

