Kenny Chesney Etches His Name Next to George Strait in Country Music Record Books

Enduring country music star Kenny Chesney just hit a new Billboard Chart record! The “Take Her Home” singer secured a spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart recently just a day before his powerhouse summer tour kicks off.

Chesney has also matched the record of fellow country artist George Strait. According to info from U.S. Radio Updater, the single “Take Her Home” climbed close to #9 this week, making the track Chesney’s 61st Top 10 on the Billboard chart. It’s quite the accomplishment, and the placement has tied Chesney and Strait for the most top 10 singles in the history of the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

This is quite the feat, especially considering that Strait is one of Chesney’s idols.

Kenny Chesney and George Strait’s History

The two country stars have more of a connection than simply tying for the same Billboard record. Chesney has noted in the past that he looked up to Strait significantly during the early days of his career. Back when he was busking before fame, he would often cover George Strait songs, such as “The Fireman”.

“That’s when the tips started coming in the tip jar,’’ Chesney said of the experience in an interview.

Chesney went on to say that he was very grateful for his eventual friendship with Strait, as well as Strait’s contributions to the country music industry.

Strait and Chesney have collaborated on several occasions. Notably, they performed “The Fireman” together on stage in the early aughts and recorded a song together called “Shiftwork” in 2007.

Chesney will kick off his upcoming Sun Goes Down Tour tonight in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium.

Photo by Allister Ann

